Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday night sees a short slate for the NBA with just six games on the schedule. The action tips off with the Wizards vs. Magic at 7 p.m. ET, wrapping up with the final game as the Thunder and Clippers face off at 10:30 p.m. ET. There are still plenty of prop bets floating around out there so let’s take a look at a few of our favorites, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Evan Mobley over 17.5 points vs. Brooklyn Nets (-120)

The Cavs will be going up against a Nets team in disarray having lost their last three straight outings. If Jarrett Allen (eye) remains sidelined for Cleveland, expect Mobley to pick up some more extra minutes as well. The big man has averaged 19.3 points per game through his last five outings, and he’ll look to keep that going tonight in Brooklyn.

Al Horford over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Sacramento Kings (-175)

Horford has been averaging 3.2 threes per game since the All-Star Break and has hit at least two in 37 of his 56 appearances this season, for a whopping 66.1% accuracy. The Celtics will be going up against the Kings, who are on the second night of a back-to-back and are returning from a five-game road trip and have a tendency to give up plenty of shots from downtown. Bank on Horford hitting at least two triples on the road tonight.

Kristaps Porzingis over 8.5 rebounds vs. Orlando Magic (-115)

Porzingis has been fairly dominant for the Wizards on the glass, averaging 8.5 rebounds per game throughout the season. He’s coming off a nine-rebound performance against the Cavaliers on Friday and after plenty of rest, should be able to do it again against an Orlando team who has given up an average of 50 rebounds per game to opponents this season.