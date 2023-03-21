NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday night sees six games on the slate around the NBA, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have plenty of choices when filling out your DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Monte Morris, Washington Wizards, $4,800

Morris has been averaging 24.2 fantasy points per game this season, though he recently just turned in 14.5 DKFP — his lowest total since November 30. He’s generally good for at least 20 fantasy points and with the Wizards going up against a struggling Orlando team, he should be good for his usual numbers as long as he sees enough time on the floor.

Royce O’Neale, Brooklyn Nets, $4,600

O’Neale has averaged 24.2 DKFP per game throughout this season, and has put up at least 21.25 in five of his last six outings, toping out at 41.75 in that stretch with a solid 12-point performance against the Timberwolves. He grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds in that outing, and has been fairly consistent ever since as he’s turned in some decent numbers. Expect O’Neale to bring in a decent amount of points tonight against the Cavs, regardless of the game’s outcome.

Keita Bates-Diop, San Antonio Spurs, $3,700

KBD has put up at least 20.25 DKFP in three of his last four games and although he saw just 12 minutes against the Hawks, he averaged 25.75 DKFP in each of his three games prior to that outing. He’s been struggling with an Achilles injury, but as long as he keeps seeing the floor, he has the potential to bring in a good amount of points at a low price.