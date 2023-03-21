Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Nets on Tuesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) will take on the Brooklyn Nets (39-32) on Tuesday night at Barclays Center as both teams are looking to hang onto their current spots in the playoff race. The Cavs are in a better situation, sitting in fourth, a full three games ahead of the Knicks. The Nets are in sixth but sit just one game ahead of the seventh-place Heat, who are trying to jump out of the play-in tournament and into an automatic playoff berth.

The Cavs could potentially be without Jarrett Allen (eye), who has missed the last four games and is still listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s contest. Dorian Finney-Smith (wrist) is also listed as questionable for the Nets.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Cavs as 3.5-point favorites, priced at -165 on the moneyline while the Nets are +140. The point total is set at 218.5.

Cavaliers vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -3.5

Both teams will be jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference as the Cavs look to stay at least in fourth to grab home court advantage in the playoffs. Although Allen is listed as questionable, he’s rumored to be available tonight which would give Cleveland a huge boost as they look to win their second straight.

The Nets are in dire need of a win especially while riding a three-game losing skid. They dropped results to the Thunder, Kings, and most recently the Nuggets, with the last two coming at home. Coach Jacque Vaughn has had trouble finding offensive consistency since the departures of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Take the Cavs to win and cover at Barclays Center tonight.

Over/Under: Under 218.5

Brooklyn has done decent defensively as of late, but offensively is where they’ve found themselves struggling. The Cavs have the slowest offensive pace in the league as well, and I’d expect this game to finish under the total tonight.