Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Kings on Tuesday

The Boston Celtics (49-23) will pay a visit to the Sacramento Kings (43-28) as two of the best teams from each conference will go head-to-head on Tuesday night. Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The Kings are on the second night of a back-to-back, so it remains to be seen whether they’ll rest any of their starters. Kevin Huerter is still dealing with a knee issue and could be out for Sacramento.

The Celtics are 5-point favorites on the road according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re priced at -200 on the moneyline with the Kings at +200, while the point total is set at 238.

Celtics vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -5

While both of these teams have been playing well in their respective conferences, the Celtics seem to have the advantage in this one as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum could prove to be too much for the Kings’ lack of wing stoppers. Boston won the first game back in November with a comfortable score of 122-104, and the Celtics look to do the same on the road again tonight.

Sacramento is also coming off a five-game road trip and will undoubtedly see some tired legs out on the floor. The Celtics should be able to take care of business, so back the visitors to cover and get the win tonight.

Over/Under: Over 238

Both teams have gone over the total in three of their last five, which includes their last two consecutive games. The Kings easily went over a 239.5 total against Utah last night, and over a 246.5 total against the Eastern Conference’s first place Bucks last week. Boston has been putting up solid numbers as well, so I’d expect this game to go over the total for a third straight time for both teams.