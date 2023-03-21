Full list of opening odds for Sweet 16 in 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

After an exciting Round of 32, the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament moves onto the Sweet 16, which begins on Friday, March 24, with four games all on ESPN. The rest of the Sweet 16 will wrap up on Saturday, March 25.

Friday’s action begins at 2:30 p.m. ET as No. 9 Miami takes on No. 4 Villanova on ESPN. They are followed by the best matchup on paper for Friday as No. 3 LSU faces No. 2 Utah at 5 p.m. ET. No. 6 Colorado matches up with No. 2 Iowa at 7:30 p.m. ET and the final game of the night will see No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 5 Louisville with tipoff set for 10 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s slate of games will feature the last two No. 1 seeds in action. The matchups start with No. 3 Notre Dame facing No. 2 Maryland at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN. They are followed by No. 4 UCLA taking on No. 1 South Carolina at 2p.m. ET also on ESPN. The third game will see No. 3 Ohio State trying to take down No. 2 UConn at 4 p.m. ET on ABC. Finally, the last Sweet 16 matchup pits No. 4 Tennessee against No. 1 Virginia Tech at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Here are odds for all Sweet 16 games in the 2023 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue to add odds as they become available for Saturday’s games.

Greensville Regional 1

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Maryland

Point spread: Maryland -5.5

Total: 137.5

Moneyline: Maryland -215, Notre Dame +185

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Point spread: South Carolina -18

Total: 127.5

Moneyline: South Carolina -2800, UCLA +1300

Greensville Regional 2

No. 9 Miami vs. No. 4 Villanova

Point spread: Villanova -3.5

Total: 130.5

Moneyline: Villanova -155, Miami +135

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Utah

Point spread: LSU -5

Total: 149.5

Moneyline: LSU -210. Utah +180

Seattle Regional 3

No. 4 Tennesse vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech

Point spread: Va Tech -1

Total: 138.5

Moneyline: Both -110

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 UConn

Point spread: UConn -10

Total: 145

Moneyline: UConn -500, OSU -400

Seattle Regional 4

No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 2 Iowa

Point spread: Iowa -5.5

Total: 145.5

Moneyline: Iowa -240, Colorado +200

No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 5 Louisville

Point spread: Louisville -2.5

Total: 126.5

Moneyline: Louisville -145, Ole Miss +125