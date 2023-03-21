How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on March 21

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re less than two weeks away from the Stand and Deliver pay-per-view from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on April 1. The card is beginning to round into form and we’ll see who else will be added to the pay-per-view tonight.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, March 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Carmelo Hayes in the main event of Stand and Deliver and that match was made official with a contract signing last week. The two pillars of the brand continued to show mutual respect and admiration for each other while also declaring that they will walk out of Los Angeles victorious. We will see if there are any more developments from this program with 11 days to go until Stand and Deliver.

NXT commissioner Shawn Michaels announced last Tuesday that NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was discharged from the hospital after her collapse the week prior, but may not be medically cleared to compete. As a result, a four-women ladder match will take place at Stand and Deliver to crown a champion. Zoey Stark and Gigi Dolin won their respective qualifying matches last week to earn a spot in the match and we should get two more qualifiers tonight.

Michaels addressed another title situation for Stand and Deliver that same night as North American Champion Wes Lee will defend his title in a fatal five-way against four opponents of his choosing. Lee has been issuing open challenges for his title for the past several weeks and it’s caused mayhem with talent brawling with each other to answer the call. To avoid this, HBK came up with a solution for Lee to handpick his opponents for the ppv. We’ll should see who the champ will select tonight.

A long-brewing rivalry will finally be settled tonight as JD McDonagh will go one-on-one with Ilja Dragunov. The former put the latter on the shelf last fall and Dragunov recently returned to NXT television last month, injuring McDonagh’s eye in the process. Now these two former NXT UK combatants will duke it out in a match that should be a banger.

Also on the show, we’ll get the fallout from Grayson Waller visiting Johnny Gargano’s home last week. We’ll also get the growing internal conflict between NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kiana James and Fallon Henley as they prepare to defend the titles against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn at Stand and Deliver.