Dejounte Murray, Jarrett Allen, Kyle Kuzma headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, March 21

We’ve got six games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 21
Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic
Kyle Kuzma (knee) - OUT
Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - available
Kuzma is out, so Bradley Beal and Porzingis will be the primary options offensively. Daniel Gafford should get the start with Kuzma out.
Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks
Dejounte Murray (illness) - questionable
If Murray cannot go, Trae Young will be the lead option offensively. John Collins will also see some more looks.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets
Jarrett Allen (eye) - questionable
Allen has missed the last four games with this issue. If he can’t play tonight, Evan Mobley should be the main big man for Cleveland with Lamar Stevens set to get another start.
Dorian Finney-Smith (wrist) - questionable
Royce O’Neale and Cam Johnson will see more minutes if Finney-Smith is ruled out.
San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Devin Vassell (injury management) - OUT
Jeremy Sochan (knee) - OUT
Tre Jones (hamstring) - doubtful
Zach Collins (rest) - OUT
Malaki Branham will be the lead point guard and Keldon Johnson will be the top option offensively. The Spurs are in tank mode, but they’re still playing some key guys in the last leg of the season.
Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings
Robert Williams (hamstring) - available
Marcus Smart (hip) - available
Al Horford (back) - available
Everyone is in for the Celtics.
Domantas Sabonis (injury management) - TBD
De’Aaron Fox (injury management) - TBD
Kevin Huerter (knee) - TBD
We’ll see if the Kings rest their guys on the second night of a back-to-back set. Huerter could continue to be out with his knee injury.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.