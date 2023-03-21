Dejounte Murray, Jarrett Allen, Kyle Kuzma headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, March 21

We’ve got six games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 21

Kyle Kuzma (knee) - OUT

Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - available

Kuzma is out, so Bradley Beal and Porzingis will be the primary options offensively. Daniel Gafford should get the start with Kuzma out.

Dejounte Murray (illness) - questionable

If Murray cannot go, Trae Young will be the lead option offensively. John Collins will also see some more looks.

Jarrett Allen (eye) - questionable

Allen has missed the last four games with this issue. If he can’t play tonight, Evan Mobley should be the main big man for Cleveland with Lamar Stevens set to get another start.

Dorian Finney-Smith (wrist) - questionable

Royce O’Neale and Cam Johnson will see more minutes if Finney-Smith is ruled out.

Devin Vassell (injury management) - OUT

Jeremy Sochan (knee) - OUT

Tre Jones (hamstring) - doubtful

Zach Collins (rest) - OUT

Malaki Branham will be the lead point guard and Keldon Johnson will be the top option offensively. The Spurs are in tank mode, but they’re still playing some key guys in the last leg of the season.

Robert Williams (hamstring) - available

Marcus Smart (hip) - available

Al Horford (back) - available

Everyone is in for the Celtics.

Domantas Sabonis (injury management) - TBD

De’Aaron Fox (injury management) - TBD

Kevin Huerter (knee) - TBD

We’ll see if the Kings rest their guys on the second night of a back-to-back set. Huerter could continue to be out with his knee injury.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.