Dejounte Murray, Jarrett Allen, Kyle Kuzma headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, March 21

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Tuesday, March 21 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Hawks v San Antonio Spurs
Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks goes to the basket during the game on March 19, 2023 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
We’ve got six games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 21

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic

Kyle Kuzma (knee) - OUT
Kristaps Porzingis (illness) - available

Kuzma is out, so Bradley Beal and Porzingis will be the primary options offensively. Daniel Gafford should get the start with Kuzma out.

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

Dejounte Murray (illness) - questionable

If Murray cannot go, Trae Young will be the lead option offensively. John Collins will also see some more looks.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Jarrett Allen (eye) - questionable

Allen has missed the last four games with this issue. If he can’t play tonight, Evan Mobley should be the main big man for Cleveland with Lamar Stevens set to get another start.

Dorian Finney-Smith (wrist) - questionable

Royce O’Neale and Cam Johnson will see more minutes if Finney-Smith is ruled out.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Devin Vassell (injury management) - OUT
Jeremy Sochan (knee) - OUT
Tre Jones (hamstring) - doubtful
Zach Collins (rest) - OUT

Malaki Branham will be the lead point guard and Keldon Johnson will be the top option offensively. The Spurs are in tank mode, but they’re still playing some key guys in the last leg of the season.

Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings

Robert Williams (hamstring) - available
Marcus Smart (hip) - available
Al Horford (back) - available

Everyone is in for the Celtics.

Domantas Sabonis (injury management) - TBD
De’Aaron Fox (injury management) - TBD
Kevin Huerter (knee) - TBD

We’ll see if the Kings rest their guys on the second night of a back-to-back set. Huerter could continue to be out with his knee injury.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

