Pick on the total for Wisconsin-Oregon on March 21

The Oregon Ducks and Wisconsin Badgers are playing in a win or go home tournament game for the third time in the past 10 years on Tuesday, only this venue will be a bit different with Oregon being the home team after the first two meetings came a neutral court in the NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Oregon Ducks (-4, 134.5)

Neither team has played an uptempo brand of basketball this season with Oregon 255th in the nation in possessions per game while Wisconsin is 342nd in the country.

While the Badgers take care of the ball with the lowest turnover per possession rate in America, the team is just 229th in the country in points scored per possession in games played away from home.

The Oregon offense has also had issues, ranking 279th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage and played their most recent game against Central Florida on Sunday, a 68-54 win, without their top three scorers.

Oregon’s point guard Will Richardson, who’s averaging 12.2 points and a team-high 5.1 assists, has already been ruled out for the entire NIT while guard Jermaine Couisnard and forward N’Faly Dante have a chance to play on Tuesday despite missing the team’s game on Sunday.

Even if Couisnard, who averages 12.8 points and 2.2 assists per game, or Dante, who leads the team in both points and rebounds with 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game can go, they would likely be playing at less than 100-percent and both have been battling injuries throughout the season.

Even with the injuries, Oregon overall is 54th in the country in points allowed per possession at home, giving up 13.5 points per 100 possessions fewer at home than away from home.

Wisconsin has been held below 70 points in regulation in 18 of the 21 games they’ve played this calendar year and with Oregon dealing with injuries to their top three scorers, two slow paced teams will have a tough time generating offense on Tuesday.

The Play: Wisconsin vs. Oregon Under 134.5

