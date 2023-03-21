Cam Newton will throw at Auburn’s pro day

Former Panthers, Patriots and MVP quarterback Cam Newton posted a video saying he will throw at Auburn’s pro day on Tuesday. Newton, who hasn’t played since 2011 when he re-emerged with the Panthers, is looking for another shot at starting in the league.

At 33 years old, Newton still has time on the ticking clock of football age, but he has also been through the injury wringer as a physical rushing quarterback. His last two stints with the Panthers and Patriots did not produce strong statistics, but there’s no doubt that the NFL has a shortage of consistent quarterback play.

He could still get a shot as a backup in the league, but there’s no guarantee that will happen. With Desmond Ridder, Baker Mayfield and Sam Howell all looking like starters going into camp, there is room for Newton in the league, but it sure would be more fun if he took his talents to a spring league and actually got playing time.