Starting lineups for USA vs. Japan in 2023 World Baseball Classic Championship

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is winding down. The championship game is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21. Team USA advanced to the finals with a dominant win over Cuba. They will face Japan, who walked off against Mexico. First pitch from LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida is set for 7 p.m. ET with the game airing on FS1.

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly will take the mound for Team USA. He last pitched against Colombia in the team’s final pool play game. Kelly only pitched three innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits while striking out one. The United States’ lineup has been mashing balls recently. Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner has been batting in the nine-hole and has three home runs in his last two games.

Left-handed Shota Imanaga gets the starting nod for Team Japan. He hasn’t started a game yet this tournament but has made two relief appearances. Imanaga has totaled four innings and has given up three hits and only a solo home run while striking out five. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Shohei Ohtani will be in the lineup and could come into the game in relief if needed.

Team USA is the moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -140 odds, with Japan installed as the +120 narrow underdog.

USA starting lineup

RF Mookie Betts

CF Mike Trout

1B Paul Goldschmidt

3B Nolan Arenado

DH Kyle Schwarber

SS Trea Turner

C JT Realmuto

LF Cedric Mullins

2B Tim Anderson

P Merill Kelly

Japan starting lineup

CF Lars Nootbaar

RF Kensuke Kondoh

DH Shohei Ohtani

LF Masataka Yoshida

3B Munetaka Murakami

1B Kazuma Okamoto

2B Tetsuto Yamada

SS Sosuke Genda

C Yuhei Nakamura

P Shota Imanaga