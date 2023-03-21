Who are the starting pitchers for the WBC Championship between the USA and Japan

The United States and Japan will face off in the 2023 World Baseball Classic Championship. First pitch for the final game of this year’s tournament is set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 21. The game will air on FS1.

Team USA has a star-studded roster. Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly will take the mound for the championship game. Kelly started the U.S.’s final Pool play game against Colombia. He pitched three innings and gave up four hits and two earned runs. Kelly struck out one and walked two before turning things over to the bullpen. Miles Mikolas and Aaron Loup closed out the semifinal game against Cuba, so they likely won’t be called on. The rest of the pitching staff should be good to go.

The southpaw Shota Imanaga gets the starting nod for Team Japan. He hasn’t started a game yet in this tournament but has made two relief appearances. Imanaga has totaled four innings pitched and has given up three hits, including a solo home run. He struck out five and has yet to surrender a walk. It has been reported that the first pitcher out of the bullpen for Team Japan will be San Diego Padres starter Yu Darvish. Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani is also available to come on in late relief.