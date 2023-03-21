Cavaliers SG Donovan Mitchell returns to bench after briefly going to locker room Tuesday vs. Nets

Update: Well, so much for an injury. Mitchell is back on the bench and set to eventually return to the game. It’s a false alarm indeed.

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell went to the locker room Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets, although it’s unclear what the issue is for him. A trainer did run back to the locker room with him, so this is unlikely to be a quick bathroom break for the guard.

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell checked out and went straight back into the tunnel. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) March 21, 2023

Mitchell has been dealing with a groin issue at times this season and also had a hand problem recently, so either one could be acting up a bit. At the moment, this seems to be more a precautionary check rather than a real issue. Mitchell was off to a strong start in the first quarter, scoring seven points on 3-5 shooting and also registering one assist.

If Mitchell cannot continue, Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert will see more playing time in the backcourt. Both would be elevated in fantasy/DFS formats going forward if Mitchell were to miss extended time, although that seems unlikely in the current circumstances.