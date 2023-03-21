 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cavaliers SG Donovan Mitchell returns to bench after briefly going to locker room Tuesday vs. Nets

It’s unclear what the issue was for Mitchell.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Washington Wizards v Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers brings the ball up court during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Update: Well, so much for an injury. Mitchell is back on the bench and set to eventually return to the game. It’s a false alarm indeed.

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell went to the locker room Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets, although it’s unclear what the issue is for him. A trainer did run back to the locker room with him, so this is unlikely to be a quick bathroom break for the guard.

Mitchell has been dealing with a groin issue at times this season and also had a hand problem recently, so either one could be acting up a bit. At the moment, this seems to be more a precautionary check rather than a real issue. Mitchell was off to a strong start in the first quarter, scoring seven points on 3-5 shooting and also registering one assist.

If Mitchell cannot continue, Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert will see more playing time in the backcourt. Both would be elevated in fantasy/DFS formats going forward if Mitchell were to miss extended time, although that seems unlikely in the current circumstances.

