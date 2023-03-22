Mecole Hardman to sign one-year contract with Jets, per report

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Hardman joins a crowded wide receiver room but brings his versatility to an improving offense.

2022 performance

Hardman dealt with an abdomen injury that sidelined him for the second half of the season. He played in eight games and finished with 25 receptions on 34 targets for 297 yards, and four touchdowns threw the air. He added two more scores on four carries for an additional 31 yards on the ground. Hardman obviously benefited from having Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback, but we have seen the variety of ways he can be used in an offense that takes advantage of his speed.

Fantasy implications for Chiefs

Kansas City is going to be fine. Mahomes is back for another year and will likely be his dominant video game character self. The Chiefs are left with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore as their primary receivers. The passing game will still likely run through tight end Travis Kelce.

Fantasy implications for Jets

New York, all of a sudden has a plethora of talented wide receivers. They continue to woo Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but no deal has been done at the time of this writing. Still, the wide receiver room now includes Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Allen Lazard, Hardman and Elijah Moore. Lazard and Hardman signed in free agency, leaving Davis or Moore as a potential trade target ahead of the 2023 season.