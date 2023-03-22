 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Foster Moreau stepping away from football after cancer diagnosis

The tight end has Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

By DKNation Staff
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Tight end Foster Moreau of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau announced he is stepping away from football after a physical with the New Orleans Saints revealed he had Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Moreau revealed the diagnosis on Twitter.

The tight end was coming off a career season where he had 420 receiving yards, although he only found the endzone twice. The Raiders had to deal with a lot of injuries, including one to star tight end Darren Waller. That helped Moreau grow into a bigger role. He was presumably trying to re-unite with quarterback Derek Carr in New Orleans before the cancer diagnosis threw a major wrench into his plans.

We are thankful the Saints medical team was able to catch Moreau’s condition and hope he is able to beat cancer and make a full recovery. For his part, Moreau says he plans to eventually get back on the field after going through his treatment.

