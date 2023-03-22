Foster Moreau stepping away from football after cancer diagnosis

Former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau announced he is stepping away from football after a physical with the New Orleans Saints revealed he had Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Moreau revealed the diagnosis on Twitter.

Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football (1/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

The tight end was coming off a career season where he had 420 receiving yards, although he only found the endzone twice. The Raiders had to deal with a lot of injuries, including one to star tight end Darren Waller. That helped Moreau grow into a bigger role. He was presumably trying to re-unite with quarterback Derek Carr in New Orleans before the cancer diagnosis threw a major wrench into his plans.

We are thankful the Saints medical team was able to catch Moreau’s condition and hope he is able to beat cancer and make a full recovery. For his part, Moreau says he plans to eventually get back on the field after going through his treatment.