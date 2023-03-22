How to watch the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play via live online stream

The 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament is a five-day event that includes three days of round-robin group play and two days of single-elimination bracket-style match play. The field includes 64 of the top-ranked golfers in the world. 2022 WGC champion Scottie Scheffler opens as the favorite to win, with his odds installed at +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

To watch the 2023 WGC Match Play on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 WGC Match Play are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

The tournament live streams will feature marquee groups and featured groups. The morning marquee group is Xander Schauffele vs. Cam Davis at 10:42 a.m. and the afternoon marquee groups is Jon Rahm vs. Rickie Fowler. The featured groups are Matt Fitzpatrick vs. J.J. Spaun (10:20 a.m.) and Rory McIlroy vs. Scott Stallings (11:26 a.m.).

Coverage schedule, Rounds 1, 2, and 3

2:00-8:00 p.m. ET

10:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 4

12:00-6:00 p.m. ET

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET

8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

3:00-7:00 p.m. ET

10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. ET