NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Austin

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

By Teddy Ricketson
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford, drive during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 26, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. This is the first road course of the season. The 3.426-mile circuit has 20 turns that drivers will have to navigate. This year marks the third year this race will be held, with Ross Chastain serving as the reigning winner. The race will be held on Sunday, March 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Joey Logano heads into this week coming off a win at the Ambetter Health 400. Despite this, he has +2500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win at COTA. Kyle Larson has the best odds of winning at +650. He is followed by Chastain (+800), Kyle Busch (+800), Tyler Reddick (+900), William Byron (+1200) and A.J. Allmendinger (+1200).

Byron is a name to watch as he won back-to-back races to start the month. He finished 12th at this race last year but has gotten off to a hot start to begin the season. Ryan Blaney won the pole position last year and finished sixth overall, so is another name to keep an eye on.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix odds

Driver Odds to win Top 3 odds Top 5 odds
Kyle Larson +650 +190 -110
Ross Chastain +800 +230 +100
Kyle Busch +800 +230 +100
Tyler Reddick +900 +260 +110
William Byron +1200 +350 +180
A.J. Allmendinger +1200 +350 +180
Daniel Suarez +1500 +450 +225
Christopher Bell +1500 +450 +225
Austin Cindric +1500 +450 +225
Ryan Blaney +1800 +500 +280
Alex Bowman +1800 +500 +280
Joey Logano +2500 +700 +370
Denny Hamlin +2500 +700 +370
Chase Briscoe +2500 +700 +370
Michael McDowell +3000 +900 +425
Martin Truex Jr. +3000 +900 +425
Kevin Harvick +3000 +900 +425
Chris Buescher +3000 +900 +425
Brad Keselowski +3000 +900 +425
Jordan Taylor +4000 +1200 +500
Ty Gibbs +5000 +1500 +650
Kimi Raikkonen +5000 +1500 +650
Erik Jones +5000 +1500 +650
Jimmie Johnson +5000 +1500 +650
Bubba Wallace +8000 +2500 +1000
Austin Dillon +8000 +2500 +1000
Todd Gilliland +10000 +3000 +1200
Ryan Preece +10000 +3000 +1200
Noah Gragson +10000 +3000 +1200
Justin Haley +10000 +3000 +1200
Jenson Button +10000 +3000 +1200
Aric Almirola +10000 +3000 +1200
Harrison Burton +20000 +5000 +2500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000 +10000 +5000
Corey Lajoie +50000 +10000 +5000
Ty Dillon +100000 +15000 +10000
Josh Bilicki +100000 +15000 +10000
Conor Daly +100000 +15000 +10000
Cody Ware +100000 +15000 +10000

