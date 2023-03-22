NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Austin

NASCAR heads to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. This is the first road course of the season. The 3.426-mile circuit has 20 turns that drivers will have to navigate. This year marks the third year this race will be held, with Ross Chastain serving as the reigning winner. The race will be held on Sunday, March 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Joey Logano heads into this week coming off a win at the Ambetter Health 400. Despite this, he has +2500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win at COTA. Kyle Larson has the best odds of winning at +650. He is followed by Chastain (+800), Kyle Busch (+800), Tyler Reddick (+900), William Byron (+1200) and A.J. Allmendinger (+1200).

Byron is a name to watch as he won back-to-back races to start the month. He finished 12th at this race last year but has gotten off to a hot start to begin the season. Ryan Blaney won the pole position last year and finished sixth overall, so is another name to keep an eye on.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.