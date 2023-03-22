 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit lane during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on May 23, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to Austin, Texas for the first weekend of road racing this season. All three circuits will run at Circuit of the Americas on a road course. The weekend wraps with the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon. The race, also known as the Texas Grand Prix, gets started at 3:30 p.m. ET and airs on Fox.

Joey Logano comes into the race off a win last week at the Ambetter Health 400. He snapped William Byron’s two-race win streak this season. Logano currently leads the point race, and is followed by Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain in the top three.

This is the third year of the Texas Grand Prix. Ross Chastain won the race in overtime last year, while Chase Elliott won a rain-shortened race in 2021. Chase Elliott enters the race as the Cup Series leader in road course wins with seven in 25 races, but will not race due to injury. Kyle Larson, Martin Truex, Jr., and Kyle Busch are tied for second with four road course wins.

Larson comes into race week as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +650 odds. Chastain and Busch follow at +800, Tyler Reddick is +900, and Byron and A.J. Allmendinger are tied at +1200. Taylor is +4000 in place of Elliott.

Here’s a look at the complete entry list for Sunday’s race.

2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Jordan Taylor 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Jenson Button 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Conor Daly 50
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 Josh Bilicki 78
37 Jimmie Johnson 84
38 Kimi Räikkönen 91
39 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation