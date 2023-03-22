EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

NASCAR is headed to Austin, Texas for the first weekend of road racing this season. All three circuits will run at Circuit of the Americas on a road course. The weekend wraps with the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon. The race, also known as the Texas Grand Prix, gets started at 3:30 p.m. ET and airs on Fox.

Joey Logano comes into the race off a win last week at the Ambetter Health 400. He snapped William Byron’s two-race win streak this season. Logano currently leads the point race, and is followed by Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain in the top three.

This is the third year of the Texas Grand Prix. Ross Chastain won the race in overtime last year, while Chase Elliott won a rain-shortened race in 2021. Chase Elliott enters the race as the Cup Series leader in road course wins with seven in 25 races, but will not race due to injury. Kyle Larson, Martin Truex, Jr., and Kyle Busch are tied for second with four road course wins.

Larson comes into race week as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +650 odds. Chastain and Busch follow at +800, Tyler Reddick is +900, and Byron and A.J. Allmendinger are tied at +1200. Taylor is +4000 in place of Elliott.

Here’s a look at the complete entry list for Sunday’s race.