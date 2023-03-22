Review of NFL.com’s latest 2023 NFL mock draft

NFL Draft season is upon us. The Combine has come and gone, and now prospects are gearing up for their respective pro days. This gives them one last chance to workout for scouts, coaches and executives alike. With the 2023 NFL Draft on the mind, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah released a first round mock draft.

Despite the popular opinion that CJ Stroud is the quarterback to have at the top of the draft, Jeremiah still favors Bryce Young landing with the Carolina Panthers with the first pick. The mock begins fairly chalk with consensus picks in the top 10. Things get a little wild as it continues, with five total quarterbacks getting selected in the first round.

Quarterbacks

1. Bryce Young — Carolina Panthers

2. C.J. Stroud — Houston Texans

4. Anthony Richardson — Indianapolis Colts

19. Will Levis — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. Hendon Hooker — Minnesota Vikings

Jeremiah has the Panthers going with Young over Stroud and the Colts taking Richardson. The latter was a huge riser in the Combine, but it just cemented him as a top-three quarterback in the class. Levis and Hooker popping up in the first round are surprising. Last year’s quarterback class had a ton of hype, with six guys being mocked in the first round, and only one was taken. I think we see three go this year, but think teams can grab Levis and Hooker later on.

First defensive player taken

3. Will Anderson Jr. — Arizona Cardinals

The first defensive player off the board has also seemed like it's a race between Anderson and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Anderson has yet to do anything to lose his standing as the top defensive player in the class. Carter’s off-the-field issue during the Combine may have threatened his stock, but with it looking resolved, it is no surprise he is still being mocked in the top five.

Best pick

17. Broderick Jones — Pittsburgh Steelers

Jeremiah’s mock has the Steelers addressing their offensive line at 17. It is going to be tough for Pittsburgh to pass up taking local product Joey Porter Jr. from Penn State, who Jeremiah has going to the Baltimore Ravens a few picks later. If both Porter and Jones are available, the Steelers can’t go wrong. Personally, I like this pick the best because it is different than consensus and addresses a bigger need that is more difficult to fix in free agency.

Worst pick

14. Bijan Robinson — New England Patriots

16. Dalton Kincaid — Washington Commanders

I copped out and took two picks here. I don’t have a problem with Robinson in the first round, but it just feels like such a waste for him to end up in New England. Rhamondre Stevenson has done enough to show he deserves the starting gig. Running back doesn’t seem a big enough need to address with the 14th pick.

I also don’t mind the Commanders going tight end in the first. Jeremiah cites wanting to see what Sam Howell can do, and that is fine for 2023. Best case scenario is that he is the quarterback answer, and you’re set at the position. Worst case, he stinks, and you tank and try and go after Caleb Williams next year. The reason I think this is a bad pick is just because Michael Mayer fits them better, and Kincaid should be drafted later in the first.

Final thoughts

There’s a lot to like in this mock draft. The only things that seem surprising are Hooker in the first round and then some of the selections at the back end. Quentin Johnston seems like he should be going higher, and the league may need to watch out if he falls to the Buffalo Bills. If you’re a Seattle Seahawks fan, you have to love seeing Carter and WR Jordan Addison falling to you.