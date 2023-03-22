Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, March 22

With 10 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, there are plenty of places for bettors to go when it comes to finding great player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 5.5 assists vs. Spurs (-130)

The Greek Freak has actually been an excellent distributor of late, topping this line in three of his last five games. He’s going to have a big game against San Antonio, but there’s some blowout potential here which makes his points line (31.5) a bit too risky to trust. His assist line is more promising in this matchup.

Nikola Jokic over 23.5 points vs. Wizards (-140)

The big man went under this line in the last game, but had gone over in six previous contests. Jokic has the rest advantage here with the Wizards on the second night of a back-to-back, so look for him to dominate offensively. He scored 43 points in the last matchup against Washington.

Stephen Curry over 4.5 3-pointers vs. Mavericks (-115)

In the nine games since Curry’s return from injury, he’s shooting 45.4% from behind the arc. The Warriors point guard has topped this line five times, but he’s hit at least four triples in eight of those games. Even with the Mavericks boasting a solid defense, look for Curry to keep up his hot shooting from long range.