NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, March 22

We’ve got 10 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, which means there’s plenty of spots to find strong value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Ochai Agbaji, Utah Jazz, $5,000

The Jazz rookie has topped 22 DKFP in three straight games, including going for 42.3 DKFP in the last meeting. Jordan Clarkson remains out and the Jazz are in tank mode, so Agbaji should continue seeing a ton of usage in tonight’s contest against Portland.

Cam Reddish, Portland Trail Blazers, $4,500

Reddish has had an inconsistent role with Portland but he is primed for major minutes tonight with both Jerami Grant and Nassir Little out. Anfernee Simons is also out, so that means there’s going to be more shots to go around. Reddish needs to show something down the stretch here to prove he’s got some upside going forward in this league.

Joe Ingles, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,400

The Bucks swingman has topped 20 DKFP in seven straight games, and should have another strong showing against a lackluster Spurs unit tonight. Jae Crowder has already been ruled out, so playing time won’t be an issue for Ingles. He’s likely going to be the secondary creator in most lineups, and that should help him keep his recent fantasy production going.