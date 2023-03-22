Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Wizards on Wednesday

The Denver Nuggets (48-24) will hope to keep their winning ways going when they meet the Washington Wizards (32-40) Wednesday. The Nuggets have won two of the last three, while the Wizards have dropped three in a row in their pursuit of a play-in spot.

The Nuggets are intact on the day-to-day injury front. Kyle Kuzma didn’t play Tuesday for the Wizards, so his status is up in the air. Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis could be rested for the second night of a back-to-back set.

The Nuggets are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 228. Denver is -265 on the moneyline while Washington is +225.

Nuggets vs. Wizards, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +7

The Nuggets are the better team but Washington is more desperate at this moment. The Wizards have been surprisingly solid on back-to-backs, posting a 9-5 ATS record with no rest. Denver is 16-20 ATS on the road and while the Nuggets should win this game, Washington will be able to cover this spread.

Over/Under: Under 228

The Nuggets have gone under their totals in the last three games, while the Wizards had four straight unders before going over in the last two contests. Denver is 19th in points per game over the last five, and Washington is 28th. With both offenses in a bit of a funk, take the under here.