Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Heat on Wednesday

The New York Knicks (42-31) will look to bounce back after seeing their three-game winning streak end when they meet the Miami Heat (39-34) Wednesday evening. The Knicks are in the No. 5 spot in the East, while the Heat are just one game back of that crucial No. 6 spot.

The Knicks are good on the injury front. Kyle Lowry is questionable for Miami but is expected to play.

The Heat are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 224.5. Miami is -130 on the moneyline while New York is +110.

Knicks vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +2

New York has won both meetings this season between these teams, and is a great road outfit. The Knicks hold a 24-12 ATS mark as the road team this season, and know how crucial this game can be in the playoff push. The Heat are 9-22-2 ATS as a home favorite this year, so backing New York here is the move.

Over/Under: Over 224.5

The most recent meeting between these teams went over this total. New York ranks 15th in the league in scoring over the last five games at 116.0 ppg, while Miami is 14th at 116.4 ppg. In what is expected to be a close contest, the over should hit on a relatively lower total.