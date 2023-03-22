Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Mavericks on Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors (37-36) hope to gain a key game in the West playoff race when they face the Dallas Mavericks (36-36) Wednesday evening. The teams have split the season series so far, with the home side winning each matchup.

Kevon Looney and Draymond Green are listed as probable for the Warriors. Luka Doncic is questionable with his thigh injury, while Kyrie Irving aggravated his foot injury in the last game and is also questionable.

The Warriors are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 234.5. Golden State is -135 on the moneyline, while Dallas is +115.

Warriors vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +2.5

If both Doncic and Irving sit out, this thinking will change. However, the Warriors remain one of the most confusing teams on the road. Golden State’s defense, in particular, has been awful away from the Bay. The Mavericks haven’t been a dominant home team by any means, but they are 12-12-1 ATS as an underdog this season. If Doncic and Irving are healthy, they should be able to cover here.

Over/Under: Over 234.5

The Warriors are 5-2-1 to the over in their last eight games on totals either at or above this line. The Mavericks have gone under the total in five of the last six, but could be getting Doncic back tonight. Everything, including our pick on the total, hinges on the status of the Dallas guards.