Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Bulls on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers (48-23) meet the Chicago Bulls (34-37) two nights after a thrilling overtime contest between the two sides. The Bulls were able to snap Philly’s winning streak and improve their chances of maintaining a play-in game spot.

James Harden and P.J. Tucker are listed as questionable for this game. Alex Caruso is questionable for Chicago.

The 76ers are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 221.5. Philadelphia is -165 on the moneyline, while Chicago is +140.

76ers vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +3.5

Chicago has actually won the last two meetings this season, including a 109-105 overtime triumph Monday. The Bulls tend to play up to their competition, and the 76ers could be without Harden in this one. Even with Joel Embiid taking over as the odds-on MVP frontrunner, Chicago should be able to cover the spread at home. The Bulls are 7-8-1 ATS as the home underdog.

Over/Under: Under 221.5

The 76ers have gone under their totals in three of the last five games, and could be without a key offensive component if Harden is out. The Bulls have also gone under their totals in three of the last five, and know their best shot at winning this game is slowing things down. The game two days ago went under this line despite going to overtime, so the under here is the play once again.