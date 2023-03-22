 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Bulls on Wednesday

We go over some of the best betting options for Wednesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers guards Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center on March 20, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers (48-23) meet the Chicago Bulls (34-37) two nights after a thrilling overtime contest between the two sides. The Bulls were able to snap Philly’s winning streak and improve their chances of maintaining a play-in game spot.

James Harden and P.J. Tucker are listed as questionable for this game. Alex Caruso is questionable for Chicago.

The 76ers are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 221.5. Philadelphia is -165 on the moneyline, while Chicago is +140.

76ers vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +3.5

Chicago has actually won the last two meetings this season, including a 109-105 overtime triumph Monday. The Bulls tend to play up to their competition, and the 76ers could be without Harden in this one. Even with Joel Embiid taking over as the odds-on MVP frontrunner, Chicago should be able to cover the spread at home. The Bulls are 7-8-1 ATS as the home underdog.

Over/Under: Under 221.5

The 76ers have gone under their totals in three of the last five games, and could be without a key offensive component if Harden is out. The Bulls have also gone under their totals in three of the last five, and know their best shot at winning this game is slowing things down. The game two days ago went under this line despite going to overtime, so the under here is the play once again.

