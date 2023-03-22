Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Timberwolves on Wednesday

The Atlanta Hawks (36-36) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) in a battle of two teams fighting for play-in positioning in their respective conferences. The Hawks are currently the No. 8 seed in the East, while the Timberwolves hold the No. 9 spot in the West but are just two games back of the No. 5 spot.

Dejounte Murray didn’t play Tuesday due to an illness, while Trae Young and John Collins could be rested on the second night of a back-to-back set. Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to return for Minnesota after missing 51 games. Anthony Edwards could also come back. Both are officially listed as questionable.

The Timberwolves are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 241.5. Minnesota is -190 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is +160.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves -4.5

This team should get an emotional boost with Towns set to return. Edwards coming back also helps offensively. The Hawks might be down some key guys and even if they aren’t, they hold a 3-6-1 ATS with no rest and a 7-10 ATS record with a rest disadvantage. Fading Atlanta tonight is the move, especially if Towns and Edwards are both officially cleared to play.

Over/Under: Over 241.5

These are the top two scoring teams in the league over the last five games. They topped this total in the last meeting, so there’s some precedent for taking the over. The Hawks might be shorthanded but they’ll still need to score to keep up with Minnesota. Take the over, even on this massive number.