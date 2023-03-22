How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on March 22

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Cable Dahmer Arena in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, MO.

This should be a standard episode of Dynamite as a handful of matches have already been announced for tonight’s show.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, March 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, MO

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF opened last week’s show with a Re-bar Mitzvah to celebrate his successful title defense against Bryan Danielson at Revolution a few weeks back. As the segment went on, the champ was interrupted by “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara, who along with MJF comprise the “Four Pillars” of AEW. Each man made their intentions for a future title shot known and lamented how the champ cut corners to get to where he is today. We’ll see what’s next for this burgeoning program between the four.

We had plenty of faction wars throughout the entirety of last Wednesday’s show, with some feuds converging. Earlier in the evening, the Blackpool Combat Club defeated “Hangman” Adam Page and the Dark Order in a trios match. Later in the main event, House of Black successfully defend the AEW World Trios Championships against both the Elite and the Jericho Appreciation Society. Following the match, the BCC and the Dark Order with Page brawled back out to ringside. With Page being cornered by the BCC in the ring, the Elite came back into the ring to seemingly back up their former friend. We should get more developments from this tonight as Jon Moxley will go one-on-one with Stu Grayson and Kenny Omega will battle El Hijo del Vikingo.

Also on tonight’s show, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns will defend their belts against Top Flight and Toni Storm of the Outcasts will take on Skye Blue. We’ll also hear from Adam Cole just one week ahead of his first match in nine months.