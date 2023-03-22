What teams are most likely to be upset in the Sweet 16?

With the Sweet Sixteen approaching and plenty of thrilling upsets already under our belts in this tournament, we take a look at our own games to keep an eye on this weekend. Who has the best shot at a big upset and an Elite Eight run?

No. 5 Miami over No. 1 Houston

Houston enters this matchup as a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook after a win over Auburn. They have Marcus Sasser back in the lineup, which is a huge boost, but this Miami team is looking dangerous right now after beating Indiana by 16 points. Both teams bring very strong offensive rebounders to the table, and size hasn’t been much of a factor for Miami powerhouse Norchad Omier. It’s time for Houston to prove the AAC doubters wrong — if they can.

No. 15 Princeton over No. 6 Creighton

Is this crazy? Yes, probably a bit. But anyone who watched Princeton dismantle Missouri last weekend knows that the Tigers’ performance was no fluke. Their methodical consistency from both the three-point line and in the paint is going to be very hard to beat. They don’t seem to be caught up in the emotions of the tournament too much, which can be a dangerous trap for low-seeded teams. Ryan Kalkbrenner will be difficult to contain under the basket, but keep an eye on this one. Creighton enters as a 10-point favorite.

No. 7 Michigan State over No. 3 Kansas State

This is an upset in name only. Michigan State is actually favored over Kansas State by two points despite being seeded four slots below the Wildcats. MSU is heating up in March, and Kansas State shocked the world with an all-time Markquis Nowell performance to beat Kentucky. Nowell will go up against Spartan star Tyson Walker in what will surely be a classic battle at MSG. Who will be able to contain the other? Which guard will have the better night? That will be the determining factor for who gets an Elite Eight chance.