Karl-Anthony Towns, James Harden, Luka Doncic headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 22

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 22 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Washington Wizards v Minnesota Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves walks off the court after the game against the Washington Wizards at Target Center on February 16, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Wizards defeated the Timberwolves 114-106.
Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

We’ve got a huge NBA slate Wednesday with 10 games on tap, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 22

Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma (knee) - TBD
Bradley Beal (injury management) - TBD
Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) - TBD

Kuzma was ruled out Tuesday, so we’ll see if he plays Wednesday. Beal and Porzingis could also be rested on the second night of a back-to-back set.

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable, expected to play

The Heat guard is expected to be in, although Gabe Vincent still likely remains the starter here.

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors

Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) - questionable

Haliburton could be back after missing some time but the Pacers might prefer to shut him down. Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin seem set for good usage in either scenario.

Scottie Barnes (wrist) - questionable

If Barnes can’t go, that means more playing time for OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

Kevon Looney (back) - probable
Draymond Green (wrist) - probable

Both guys should be in for Golden State.

Luka Doncic (thigh) - questionable
Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable

Doncic didn’t play Monday, while Irving aggravated his foot injury late in the loss to Memphis. We’ll see if either guard suits up here.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

James Harden (Achilles) - questionable
P.J. Tucker (ankle) - questionable

If Harden is out, Tyrese Maxey will have a bigger role in this offense and could start at point guard. If Tucker sits, the fringe guys like Georges Niang and De’Anthony Melton will have more minutes to fill in the rotation.

Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable

If Caruso can’t go, Coby White will see more playing time for Chicago.

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Alperen Sengun (illness) - available

The big man should be back in, which will diminish Tari Eason’s workload slightly.

Ja Morant (conditioning) - available

Morant is back after spending time away from the team for personal reasons. He could come off the bench, which means Tyus Jones will still be a strong fantasy/DFS play in this game.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Devin Vassell (injury management) - TBD
Jeremy Sochan (knee) - TBD
Keldon Johnson (neck) - TBD

The Spurs have no reason to play their key guys here but they’ve done some weird things with this lineup so we’ll see what ultimately happens later on in the day.

Jae Crowder (calf) - OUT

Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen will see more minutes with Crowder out. Joe Ingles could also get more touches as the playmaker on the perimeter, especially with bench units.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Dejounte Murray (illness) - TBD
Trae Young (injury management) - TBD
John Collins (injury management) - TBD

Murray sat Tuesday, while Young and Collins could be rested again. We’ll see how the Hawks approach this.

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) - questionable
Anthony Edwards (ankle) - questionable

There’s optimism both players can return. Towns hasn’t played since late November, while Edwards has missed two games in a row.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

Jerami Grant (quad) - OUT
Nassir Little (concussion) - questionable
Anfernee Simons (foot) - OUT

If Little sits, Cam Reddish should be starting at power forward. With Simons out, Shaedon Sharpe likely gets the call as Damian Lillard’s backcourt mate.

Jordan Clarkson (finger) - OUT
Lauri Markkanen (back) - questionable

Ochai Agbaji and Talen Horton-Tucker are great plays with Clarkson out. Walker Kessler should see a ton of playing time with Markkanen unlikely to get big minutes even if he’s available.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton (hip) - OUT

Jock Landale is likely to be the primary center with Ayton out.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

Davis should be in for LA.

