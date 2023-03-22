Karl-Anthony Towns, James Harden, Luka Doncic headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 22

We’ve got a huge NBA slate Wednesday with 10 games on tap, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 22
Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma (knee) - TBD
Bradley Beal (injury management) - TBD
Kristaps Porzingis (injury management) - TBD
Kuzma was ruled out Tuesday, so we’ll see if he plays Wednesday. Beal and Porzingis could also be rested on the second night of a back-to-back set.
New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat
Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable, expected to play
The Heat guard is expected to be in, although Gabe Vincent still likely remains the starter here.
Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors
Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) - questionable
Haliburton could be back after missing some time but the Pacers might prefer to shut him down. Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin seem set for good usage in either scenario.
Scottie Barnes (wrist) - questionable
If Barnes can’t go, that means more playing time for OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam.
Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks
Kevon Looney (back) - probable
Draymond Green (wrist) - probable
Both guys should be in for Golden State.
Luka Doncic (thigh) - questionable
Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable
Doncic didn’t play Monday, while Irving aggravated his foot injury late in the loss to Memphis. We’ll see if either guard suits up here.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls
James Harden (Achilles) - questionable
P.J. Tucker (ankle) - questionable
If Harden is out, Tyrese Maxey will have a bigger role in this offense and could start at point guard. If Tucker sits, the fringe guys like Georges Niang and De’Anthony Melton will have more minutes to fill in the rotation.
Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable
If Caruso can’t go, Coby White will see more playing time for Chicago.
Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Alperen Sengun (illness) - available
The big man should be back in, which will diminish Tari Eason’s workload slightly.
Ja Morant (conditioning) - available
Morant is back after spending time away from the team for personal reasons. He could come off the bench, which means Tyus Jones will still be a strong fantasy/DFS play in this game.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Devin Vassell (injury management) - TBD
Jeremy Sochan (knee) - TBD
Keldon Johnson (neck) - TBD
The Spurs have no reason to play their key guys here but they’ve done some weird things with this lineup so we’ll see what ultimately happens later on in the day.
Jae Crowder (calf) - OUT
Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen will see more minutes with Crowder out. Joe Ingles could also get more touches as the playmaker on the perimeter, especially with bench units.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Dejounte Murray (illness) - TBD
Trae Young (injury management) - TBD
John Collins (injury management) - TBD
Murray sat Tuesday, while Young and Collins could be rested again. We’ll see how the Hawks approach this.
Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) - questionable
Anthony Edwards (ankle) - questionable
There’s optimism both players can return. Towns hasn’t played since late November, while Edwards has missed two games in a row.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz
Jerami Grant (quad) - OUT
Nassir Little (concussion) - questionable
Anfernee Simons (foot) - OUT
If Little sits, Cam Reddish should be starting at power forward. With Simons out, Shaedon Sharpe likely gets the call as Damian Lillard’s backcourt mate.
Jordan Clarkson (finger) - OUT
Lauri Markkanen (back) - questionable
Ochai Agbaji and Talen Horton-Tucker are great plays with Clarkson out. Walker Kessler should see a ton of playing time with Markkanen unlikely to get big minutes even if he’s available.
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Deandre Ayton (hip) - OUT
Jock Landale is likely to be the primary center with Ayton out.
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
Davis should be in for LA.