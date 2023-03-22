 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa entering transfer portal

The turnover-prone three-point shooter enters the transfer portal after early tournament elimination.

By Grace McDermott
Houston v Arizona Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa will be entering the NCAA transfer portal in the offseason. The Wildcats were upset by No. 15 Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament after winning the Pac-12 Championship.

Kriisa was an asset from the three-point line for the Wildcats, but was very turnover-prone. Going 36.6% from the perimeter this season, that percentage definitely helped his field goal shooting rate of 37.2%.

He averaged 9.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 2.6 turnovers per game for Arizona this season. With the COVID year, Kriisa still has two years of eligibility for whichever program decides to bring him on.

He added three points, two assists, and four turnovers in Arizona’s shocking loss against Princeton in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

He entered the transfer portal once before — following his freshman year, Arizona head coach Sean Miller was fired, and Kriisa intended to leave the program for a time before ultimately returning.

More From DraftKings Nation