Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa entering transfer portal

Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa will be entering the NCAA transfer portal in the offseason. The Wildcats were upset by No. 15 Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament after winning the Pac-12 Championship.

Kriisa was an asset from the three-point line for the Wildcats, but was very turnover-prone. Going 36.6% from the perimeter this season, that percentage definitely helped his field goal shooting rate of 37.2%.

NEWS: Arizona's Kerr Kriisa is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he told ESPN. Kriisa, who led the Pac-12 in assists while shooting 37% for 3, will be one of the most coveted players in the transfer market this spring. pic.twitter.com/92l4guDkxZ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 22, 2023

He averaged 9.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 2.6 turnovers per game for Arizona this season. With the COVID year, Kriisa still has two years of eligibility for whichever program decides to bring him on.

He added three points, two assists, and four turnovers in Arizona’s shocking loss against Princeton in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

He entered the transfer portal once before — following his freshman year, Arizona head coach Sean Miller was fired, and Kriisa intended to leave the program for a time before ultimately returning.