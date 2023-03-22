Paul George expected to miss rest of regular season after injuring knee Tuesday vs. Thunder

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is expected to miss the rest of the regular season after suffering a knee injury Tuesday evening against the Oklahoma City Thunder. George had to be carried off the floor and was seen being carted out of the arena after the game. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the imaging came back showing a sprain and George will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks.

George is expected to be out for the rest of the regular season's nine games, but his timeline for a possible return in the playoffs will be clearer when he's re-evaluated. https://t.co/dggAJipTm9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2023

Look for Kawhi Leonard to take on an even bigger role with this team while George is out. Leonard will probably try not to sit on back-to-backs late in the season, especially given where the West playoff picture is. The Clippers would love to avoid the play-in tournament entirely, so George can get an extra week to heal before a playoff series.

The good news is this is only a sprain, so George will likely have to manage pain rather than rehab from a serious injury. We’ll see if he can get back in time for what is likely to a be a crucial set of games for the Clippers.