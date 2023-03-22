Notre Dame reportedly finalizing deal with Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry as new head coach

Notre Dame is finalizing a deal with Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry to fill the head coaching vacancy in South Bend, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Mike Brey, who had been the Irish head coach for 23 seasons, announced his intention to step down earlier this year. Notre Dame struggled near the bottom of the ACC all season, while Penn State rose to new heights under Shrewsberry’s leadership.

Despite their No. 10 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, the Nittany Lions were the conference tournament runners-up, and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed after a big win over Texas A&M. Shrewsberry has been at Penn State since 2021, and has a 37-31 overall record as their head coach. He previously served as an assistant at Purdue and with the Boston Celtics. The coach is a native of Indiana, as well, and played college basketball at Hanover.