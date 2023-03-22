DeMar DeRozan OUT for rest of Wednesday’s game vs. 76ers with quad injury

Chicago Bulls shooting guard DeMar DeRozan has been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a quad injury. DeRozan has had this issue in the past during this season, and clearly something got aggravated.

Injury Update: DeMar DeRozan (right quad strain) is OUT for the remainder of tonight's game vs. the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/Yn03vlyLTP — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 23, 2023

DeRozan’s presence likely won’t impact the result in this game, as the Bulls are down big against Philadelphia. The bad news here is Chicago’s play-in chances, especially if DeRozan has to work through a recurring quad injury through the end of the season. The Bulls entered tonight’s game in 10th place, 2.5 games ahead of the Pacers. They were 0.5 games behind the Raptors for the No. 9 spot.

With DeRozan out, Zach LaVine and Coby White will step up and be move valued from a fantasy/DFS standpoint. Ayo Dosunmu will also be relied on, especially if DeRozan doesn’t play in a few games to recuperate.