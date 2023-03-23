College basketball injuries to watch for heading into Sweet 16 of NCAA tournament

The 2023 NCAA Tournament continues with the Sweet 16 that begins on Thursday, March 23. There are four games scheduled for Thursday, with the second set of four games on Friday. We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action heading into the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Of the players that have missed action already in the tournament, UCLA’s Jaylen Carter is one of the more prominent names. He averaged 13 points, six rebounds and 2.6 steals per game, solidifying himself as a threat on both ends of the court. Without him, G Amari Bailey has taken on more of a role in the offense. He had at least 14 points per game in the first two rounds of the tournament.

Miami saw guard Wooga Poplar exit their last game early with an injury, and he is questionable for their Sweet 16 matchup against No. 1 Houston. After he left the game. G Bensley Joseph saw increased action. In 22 minutes played, he had seven points, five points, five assists, two steals and a block.

Thursday, March 23

Michigan State: None

Kansas State: None

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 4 UConn

Arkansas: Anthony Black, probable (foot); Trevon Brazile out (knee)

UConn: None

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 4 Tennessee

Florida Atlantic: None

Tennessee: Zakai Zeigler, out (knee); DJ Jefferson, out

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA

Gonzaga: None

UCLA: Adem Bona, questionable (shoulder); David Singleton, questionable (ankle); Jaylen Clark, out (Achilles); Evan Manjikian, out (arm)

Friday, March 24

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 Alabama

San Diego State: None

Alabama: Brandon Miller, probable (groin)

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 1 Houston

Miami: Wooga Poplar, questionable (back)

Houston: Ramon Walker Jr., out (personal)

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 6 Creighton

Princeton: None

Creighton: Mason Miller, questionable (leg)

No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 2 Texas

Xavier: Kam Craft, out (knee); KyKy Tandy, out (foot); Zach Freemantle, out (foot)

Texas: None