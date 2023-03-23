College basketball injuries to watch for heading into Sweet 16 of NCAA tournament

The 2023 NCAA Tournament continues with the Sweet 16 that begins on Thursday, March 23. There are four games scheduled for Thursday, with the second set of four games on Friday. We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action heading into the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Of the players that have missed action already in the tournament, UCLA’s Jaylen Carter is one of the more prominent names. He averaged 13 points, six rebounds and 2.6 steals per game, solidifying himself as a threat on both ends of the court. Without him, G Amari Bailey has taken on more of a role in the offense. He had at least 14 points per game in the first two rounds of the tournament.
Miami saw guard Wooga Poplar exit their last game early with an injury, and he is questionable for their Sweet 16 matchup against No. 1 Houston. After he left the game. G Bensley Joseph saw increased action. In 22 minutes played, he had seven points, five points, five assists, two steals and a block.
Thursday, March 23
No. 7 Michigan State vs. Kansas State
Michigan State: None
Kansas State: None
No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 4 UConn
Arkansas: Anthony Black, probable (foot); Trevon Brazile out (knee)
UConn: None
No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 4 Tennessee
Florida Atlantic: None
Tennessee: Zakai Zeigler, out (knee); DJ Jefferson, out
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA
Gonzaga: None
UCLA: Adem Bona, questionable (shoulder); David Singleton, questionable (ankle); Jaylen Clark, out (Achilles); Evan Manjikian, out (arm)
Friday, March 24
No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 Alabama
San Diego State: None
Alabama: Brandon Miller, probable (groin)
No. 5 Miami vs. No. 1 Houston
Miami: Wooga Poplar, questionable (back)
Houston: Ramon Walker Jr., out (personal)
No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 6 Creighton
Princeton: None
Creighton: Mason Miller, questionable (leg)
No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 2 Texas
Xavier: Kam Craft, out (knee); KyKy Tandy, out (foot); Zach Freemantle, out (foot)
Texas: None