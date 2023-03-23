Fantasy baseball sleepers: Players to target at second base for 2023 MLB season

The second base position has a few high-end options for fantasy baseball. However, if you don’t snag players like Mookie Betts, Marcus Semien, or Jose Altuve in the early rounds, then it makes sense to find value later in the draft.

While keeping that in mind, we’ll outline some fantasy baseball sleepers at second base for the 2023 MLB season.

Fantasy baseball sleepers: Second Base

Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays

ADP: 155

Injuries plagued Lowe’s 2022 campaign, as he hit .221 with eight homers, 31 runs, and 25 RBI in 65 games. However, let’s not forget that the Tampa infielder went wild in 2021 with 39 homers and 99 RBI in 149 games. So what is Lowe’s true baseline? It’s probably somewhere in the middle, and banking on 25-ish homers is realistic. Health permitting.

Truth be told, there’s not much “pop” at second base, especially when looking past the top ten options at the position. Lowe carries power upside across the board if he can stay healthy and reclaim his groove from 2021.

Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds

ADP: 174

Let’s think about this for a minute. Jazz Chisholm — second baseman of the Miami Marlins —has an ADP of around 46. Here are his Steamer projections: .246 average, 25 HR, 82 runs, 70 RBI, 28 SB.

Okay, keep in mind that India has an ADP of 174. Let’s take a look at his Steamer projections: .252 average, 17 HR, 82 runs, 62 RBI, 11 SB. Chisholm has more upside when it comes to homers and stolen bases. But the discrepancy in ADP is wild considering that India is right alongside him in most categories. Go ahead and view India as a poor man’s Chisholm, and a steal at this ADP.

Thairo Estrada, San Francisco Giants

ADP: 206

Estrada had a nice breakout last season, scoring 71 runs and driving in 62 RBI while slapping 14 homers across 140 games. He also posted 21 stolen bases with a .260 average. It’s reasonable to believe that he can build on that performance in a full-time role, and there’s a good chance he’ll have a premium lineup spot in the Giants’ order.

Estrada is currently in his prime at 27 years old while coming off his first full MLB season. He’s an excellent value at second base, especially for managers looking for runs and steals without completely sacrificing power. There’s a utility function to him as well, as Estrada is eligible at shortstop and the outfield on most fantasy platforms.

Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies

ADP: 274

In his last full three seasons with Colorado, McMahon has hit 24, 23, and 20 homers respectively. At 28 years old while still hitting in one of the friendliest ballparks in the country, McMahon has a firm baseline in that range while expecting 70-75 runs and 70 RBI. Maybe he’ll throw in a handful of steals too.

There’s not a ton of upside beyond those projections, and the batting average will probably resemble his career mark of .244. Still, that’s solid production for an ADP of 274. McMahon also poses rare power at second base with eligibility at third base as well.