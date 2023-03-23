Fantasy baseball sleepers: Players to target at shortstop for 2023 MLB season

The shortstop position has several high-end options for fantasy baseball drafts. Trea Turner, now on the Philadelphia Phillies, is one of the top overall picks. Bobby Witt Jr., Bo Bichette, Fernando Tatis Jr., Francisco Lindor, and Corey Seager will fall off the draft board in the first few rounds as well.

If you don’t land one of those star shortstops for your fantasy squad, what should you do? Luckily, we have four sleeper shortstops that are being selected later in fantasy drafts. Target these guys for value!

Fantasy baseball sleepers: Shortstop

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

ADP: 101

Henderson is eligible at third base and shortstop on most fantasy platforms. Expectations are high for the top prospect in baseball, but he still makes for a strong value in fantasy baseball drafts. Most people will take a wait-and-see approach on the youngster, but this could be an early bird gets the worm situation.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft had a strong showing in 34 MLB games last season. Henderson is brimming with potential while going into his first full season in the MLB. Projections have him penciled in for a .260 average with 20 homers, 70 runs, 75 RBI, and 10 steals. Keep in mind that’s the median expectation for Henderson, and it’s pretty good. If things click early on, we could be looking at 90-100 runs with 25+ homers.

Amed Rosario, Cleveland Guardians

ADP: 156

Rosario is a serviceable player, but his fantasy value comes from taking at-bats ahead of an RBI beast: Jose Ramirez. In other words, clicking Rosario into your fantasy squad is a way to gain exposure to Ramirez on the cheap. Rosario posted 86 runs last year, thanks in large part to his All-Star teammate.

There’s a good chance Rosario checks in with 80+ runs again this season with potential for a .280 average. Most projection systems call for him to smack a dozen homers with 15-18 stolen bases. It’s also comforting to know that Rosario posted the lowest strikeout rate (16.6%) of his career last season.

Thairo Estrada, San Francisco Giants

ADP: 206

Estrada’s first full stint as a major leaguer came in 2022. He made the most of that opportunity with 71 runs, 14 homers, 62 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and a .260 average across 140 games. The now 27-years-old will look to at least maintain those numbers while holding a premium spot in the San Francisco lineup.

Fantasy managers can look towards Estrada as a viable source of runs and steals without abandoning the power department altogether. Making matters even better, Estrada is eligible at second base, shortstop, and the outfield — so he’s a nice utility selection in the later rounds of your fantasy draft.

CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals

ADP: 236

Like Henderson, Abrams is a young infielder from the 2019 MLB Draft who will get to prove his worth in 2023. If you recall, Abrams was acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto trade last August. Between both teams, the young shortstop played 90 total games in the big leagues last season. The results were mixed.

Abrams is a top prospect for a reason, and he could flex upside in his first full MLB season. Projection systems have him looking at 60-70 runs with 50-60 RBI, 20-30 stolen bases, and somewhere in the neighborhood of a .260 to .270 average. He’ll have a long leash with the Nationals as well. There’s an expectation that he’ll move toward the top of the Washington lineup if he proves himself worthy. It seems like only a matter of time.