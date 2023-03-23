 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tennessee vs. FAU: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

Tennessee and FAU face off on Thursday in the Sweet 16 Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers face off against the No. 9 Florida Atlantic University Owls on Thursday. The East region game is taking place in New York City with tip-off scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Tennessee-FAU at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Vols (25-10, 11-7 SEC) didn’t have the easiest path to the Sweet 16. In the opening round, they nearly got upset by Louisiana before pulling off a tight 58-55 win. Then in the Round of 32 Tennessee knocked off 5-seed Duke, 65-52.

FAU (33-3, 18-2 C-USA) have been pretty dominant all year and haven’t lost a game in over a month. The Owls earned a first-round upset over Memphis and then had a tight game against 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the Round of 32, but they pulled out a 78-70 win.

Tennessee is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 131.

A random fun fact about this matchup is that Tennessee athletic director Danny White is the brother of FAU athletic director Brian White.

How to watch Tennessee vs. FAU

Date: Thursday, March 23
Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Tennessee -5.5, 131 TOTAL

