Tennessee vs. FAU: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers face off against the No. 9 Florida Atlantic University Owls on Thursday. The East region game is taking place in New York City with tip-off scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Tennessee-FAU at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Vols (25-10, 11-7 SEC) didn’t have the easiest path to the Sweet 16. In the opening round, they nearly got upset by Louisiana before pulling off a tight 58-55 win. Then in the Round of 32 Tennessee knocked off 5-seed Duke, 65-52.

FAU (33-3, 18-2 C-USA) have been pretty dominant all year and haven’t lost a game in over a month. The Owls earned a first-round upset over Memphis and then had a tight game against 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the Round of 32, but they pulled out a 78-70 win.

Tennessee is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 131.

A random fun fact about this matchup is that Tennessee athletic director Danny White is the brother of FAU athletic director Brian White.

How to watch Tennessee vs. FAU

Date: Thursday, March 23

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Tennessee -5.5, 131 TOTAL