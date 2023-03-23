Arkansas vs. UConn: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks face off against the No. 4 UConn Huskies on Thursday. The West region game is taking place in Las Vegas with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Arkansas-UConn at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Huskies (27-8, 13-7 Big East) have had a pretty casual walk through the bracket so far to make it to the Sweet 16. After a brief scare against Iona, UConn pulled away for an easy win. Then in the second round, they toppled 5-seed St. Mary’s by 15 points.

Arkansas (22-13, 8-10 SEC) hasn’t been as casual about its climb into the Sweet 16. The Razorbacks had to fight off a furious comeback attempt by Illinois in the opening round and then made a comeback of their own to topple top-seeded Kansas in the Round of 32.

UConn is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 139.5.

How to watch Arkansas vs. UConn

Date: Thursday, March 23

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: UConn -3.5, 139.5 TOTAL