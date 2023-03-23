 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arkansas vs. UConn: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

Arkansas and UConn face off on Thursday in the Sweet 16 Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Arkansas vs Kansas Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks face off against the No. 4 UConn Huskies on Thursday. The West region game is taking place in Las Vegas with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Arkansas-UConn at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Huskies (27-8, 13-7 Big East) have had a pretty casual walk through the bracket so far to make it to the Sweet 16. After a brief scare against Iona, UConn pulled away for an easy win. Then in the second round, they toppled 5-seed St. Mary’s by 15 points.

Arkansas (22-13, 8-10 SEC) hasn’t been as casual about its climb into the Sweet 16. The Razorbacks had to fight off a furious comeback attempt by Illinois in the opening round and then made a comeback of their own to topple top-seeded Kansas in the Round of 32.

UConn is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 139.5.

How to watch Arkansas vs. UConn

Date: Thursday, March 23
Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: UConn -3.5, 139.5 TOTAL

