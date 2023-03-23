Michigan State vs. Kansas State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans face off against the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats on Thursday. The East region game is taking place in New York City with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Michigan State-Kansas State at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Spartans (21-12, 11-8 Big Ten) are making their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019 and their seventh since 2010. In the opening round of the tournament MSU beat USC by 10 points and in the second round they walked away with a 69-60 upset win over No. 2 seed Marquette.

Kansas State (25-9, 11-7 Big 12) is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018 and in the first season under coach Jerome Tang’s leadership. The Wildcats strolled through their first-round game over Montana State and came away with an impressive 75-69 win over Kentucky in the second round.

Michigan State is a two-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 137.5.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Date: Thursday, March 23

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Michigan State -2, 137.5 TOTAL