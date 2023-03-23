Highlighting top NBA Draft prospects for Kansas State vs. Michigan State

The Kansas State Wildcats have been one of the biggest surprises in college basketball this season while the Michigan State Spartans are in familiar territory. The two will clash this weekend with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line while many players will be looking to impress scouts in the leadup to the 2023 NBA Draft.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

Kansas State

Senior wing Keyontae Johnson is the only slam-dunk NBA draft prospect in this game; he is a projected early second-round pick, so he could still climb into the first round. His size and athleticism project well to the next level and should be on full display in the Sweet 16. Guard Markquis Nowell has maybe been the player of the tournament so far and may stay so hot that NBA teams have no choice but to at least consider the possibility he could be a solid backup NBA guard. Currently, he is projected to go undrafted.

Michigan State

PG Tyson Walker leads the Spartans with 14.8 points per game but is unlikely to declare for the NBA Draft this season. More likely, he will wait until the 2024 NBA Draft to throw his hat in the ring. Fifth-year senior forward Joey Hauser who averages 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game will likely declare for the 2023 NBA Draft, though he is not projected to be selected.