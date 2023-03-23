Highlighting top NBA Draft prospects for UCLA vs. Gonzaga

The UCLA Bruins and Gonzaga Bulldogs have become two NCAA Tournament mainstays over the years and one will punch its ticket to the Elite Eight this weekend. Many of the men who will decide the outcome also have a lot on the line. Here are the top 2023 NBA Draft prospects to watch.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

UCLA

Senior SF Jaime Jaquez was one of the tournament’s elite performers a couple of years ago and has continued to develop into an excellent player in Westwood. He averaged 17.5 points per game this season and most recently poured in 24 in the Bruins’ Round of 32 win over Northwestern. Jaquez is currently projected as an early second-round selection, so he still has plenty of time to climb into the first round. A memorable performance against the Zags would go a long way toward doing that.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

Gonzaga

Junior SF Julian Strawther is the headliner in this matchup as a player who is currently projected as a late first-round pick. His stock could slip out of the first round or perhaps even flirt with lottery territory depending on how the rest of his tournament and pre-Draft performance goes. There’s a lot to like about the wing who is still growing into his scoring ability and projects as an NBA regular.

Due to COVID, senior forward Drew Timme still has a year of eligibility left and could potentially transfer elsewhere. He could also take his chances in the NBA Draft, where is a projected late second-round pick. Timme has become the heartbeat of numerous talented Bulldogs teams and will undoubtedly at least get a few looks from NBA scouts.