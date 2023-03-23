How the public is betting the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament title winner heading into Sweet 16

We’ve reached the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament and we have splits for where the public is leaning as far as winning the national championship.

Of the 10 teams that have gotten the most money thrown their way to win it all, four of those programs were eliminated in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Kansas Jayhawks received the fourth-most money on them to repeat as champs, but they’re out after a Round 2 loss to the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks.

The final two No. 1 seeds still in the NCAA Tournament are co-favorites with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Houston Cougars at +360 odds to win it all. Houston is getting the most national title money on it with 20% of the cash — twice as much as any other team.

Here is a list of the betting public’s wagers of the top 10 teams that have received the most money to win the national championship, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.