Breaking down public betting splits for Thursday’s Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchups

The matchups are in place, and we are just 11 games away from determining the national champion of college basketball for 2023.

Thursday night’s slate will get started at 6:30 p.m. ET when the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans and No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats take the floor with the final game of the night tipping off at approximately 9:45 p.m. ET.

Tons of bets continue to pour in after a thrilling first two rounds of March Madness with the public making their voices heard in the Sweet 16 round. Looking toward Thursday night’s action, bettors are in love with the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies, which are getting 74% of the money in their matchup with the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting Thursday’s Sweet 16 matchups, with all numbers coming from DraftKings Sportsbook. “Handle” is the amount of dollars bet on a team, while “bets” are the portion of tickets written backing that university.

#7 Michigan State: -1.5: 40% of handle, 37% of bets

#3 Kansas State: +1.5: 60% of handle, 63% of bets

Total 137.5: Over 68% of handle, 63% of bets

#8 Arkansas: +4: 26% of handle, 43% of bets

#4 UConn: -4: 74% of handle, 57% of bets

Total 140: Over 75% of handle, 59% of bets

#9 Florida Atlantic: +5.5: 40% of handle, 38% of bets

#4 Tennessee: -5.5: 60% of handle, 62% of bets

Total 129.5: Under 59% of handle, 40% of bets

#3 Gonzaga: +2: 37% of handle, 47% of bets

#2 UCLA: -2: 63% of handle, 53% of bets

Total 145.5: Under 52% of handle, 45% of bets