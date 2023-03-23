NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Thursday, March 23rd

March Madness rages on as the Sweet 16 is here. There are four games slated for Thursday and four more on Friday. These games will lead to the Elite Eight that will take place at the same sites on Saturday and Sunday on March 25 and March 26.

On the first day of Sweet 16, we will not have a No. 1 seed playing on either the East nor the West side of the brackets, with Purdue and Kansas both losing in the first weekend of the tourney. UCLA will be the lowest-seeded team left playing on Thursday as they get ready to square off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. January. February. Izzo. Michigan State’s legendary coach has done it again, getting a lesser team to overachieve and make it to the Sweet 16 again with a legit chance of making it to the Final Four. Standing in his way is No. 3 Kansas State, led by first-year head coach Jerome Tang.

In the other matchups on the day, the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls will make their debut in the Sweet 16 as they take on the No. 4 seeded Tennessee Volunteers. Head coach Rick Barnes has his group locked in even after losing starting point guard Zakai Ziegler for the season with an injury. The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks will square off against the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies. At one point this season, UConn got as high as No. 2 in the AP Poll this season and looked like one of the best teams in the country. They faltered a bit during the regular season, but it seems as if they’ve recaptured their swagger and look like a Final Four team once again. Eric Musselman has Arkansas ready to go in March and will have his team ready to go again against the higher-seeded team

March Madness TV schedule: Thursday, March 23rd

6:30 p.m. ET — No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Kansas State — TBS

7:15 p.m. ET — No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 4 UConn — CBS

9:00 p.m. ET — No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 4 Tennessee — TBS

9:45 p.m. ET — No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA — CBS