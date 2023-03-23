Breaking down Michigan State roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Kansas State

The Michigan State Spartans are back in the Sweet 16, with Tom Izzo’s side being the last Big Ten team left in the tournament. Here’s a look at how this roster shapes up heading into Thursday’s matchup against the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats.

Michigan State roster breakdown

Best player

Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser can both stake a claim for this category. Walker has been the experienced guard who makes the right plays at the right time, while Hauser is the stretch forward who has hit some clutch shots. I’ll lean with Hauser here, although Walker can certainly make a statement in this Sweet 16 game.

Unsung hero

Senior Malik Hall might not have the most eye-popping numbers, but he’s made little plays in big moments to secure wins for the Spartans. His rebounding and on-ball defense have helped Michigan State close out games, and Hall will be a key factor going up against K-State star Keyontae Johnson.