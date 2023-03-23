 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down Michigan State roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Kansas State

We go over the Spartans roster and break down everything you need to know about the top players.

By Benjamin Zweiman
USC v Michigan State
Joey Hauser of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket against Boogie Ellis of the USC Trojans during the first half in the first round game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans are back in the Sweet 16, with Tom Izzo’s side being the last Big Ten team left in the tournament. Here’s a look at how this roster shapes up heading into Thursday’s matchup against the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats.

Michigan State roster breakdown

Best player

Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser can both stake a claim for this category. Walker has been the experienced guard who makes the right plays at the right time, while Hauser is the stretch forward who has hit some clutch shots. I’ll lean with Hauser here, although Walker can certainly make a statement in this Sweet 16 game.

Unsung hero

Senior Malik Hall might not have the most eye-popping numbers, but he’s made little plays in big moments to secure wins for the Spartans. His rebounding and on-ball defense have helped Michigan State close out games, and Hall will be a key factor going up against K-State star Keyontae Johnson.

Michigan State roster

Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Tyson Walker 2 SR G 6-0 162 Westbury NY New Hampton School 14.8 Pts 2.5 Reb 2.8 Ast
Joey Hauser 10 SR F 6-9 220 Stevens Point WI Stevens Point (WI) 57 (2018) 14.3 Pts 7.1 Reb 1.8 Ast
A.J. Hoggard 11 JR G 6-3 220 Coatesville PA Huntington Prep HS 70 (2020) 12.5 Pts 3.7 Reb 5.9 Ast
Jaden Akins 3 SO G 6-4 180 Farmington MI Sunrise Christian Academy 48 (2021) 9.6 Pts 4.0 Reb 1.1 Ast
Malik Hall 25 SR F 6-7 215 Aurora IL Sunrise Christian Academy 55 (2019) 8.8 Pts 4.2 Reb 1.2 Ast
Mady Sissoko 22 JR C 6-9 235 Wasatch Academy 34 (2020) 5.1 Pts 6.2 Reb 0.5 Ast
Pierre Brooks 1 SO G 6-6 225 Detroit MI Frederick Douglass Academy 56 (2021) 3.6 Pts 1.7 Reb 0.4 Ast
Jaxon Kohler 0 FR F 6-9 240 American Fork UT American Fork (UT); Southern California Academy (CA) 44 (2022) 3.0 Pts 2.9 Reb 0.3 Ast
Carson Cooper 15 FR C 6-11 230 Jackson MI Jackson Northwest (MI); Ypsilanti Prep (MI); IMG Academy (FL) 1.6 Pts 0.9 Reb 0.1 Ast
Tre Holloman 5 FR G 6-2 180 Minneapolis MN Cretin-Derham Hall (MN) 75 (2022) 1.3 Pts 0.8 Reb 0.8 Ast

