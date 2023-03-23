Breaking down Arkansas roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. UConn

The Arkansas Razorbacks are heading to the Sweet 16. They began their 2023 NCAA Tournament run against No. 9 Illinois. It was a tough game, but they emerged with a 73-63 victory. Arkansas was rewarded with a matchup against No. 1 Kansas. The Razorbacks had upset on the mind and escaped with a one-point victory. Here’s a look at Arkansas’ roster ahead of their matchup Thursday against No. 4 UConn.

Arkansas roster breakdown

Best player

Junior guard Ricky Council IV leads Arkansas with 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He has played in all 35 games for the Razorbacks and averaged 34.1 minutes per game. Council picked up a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds against Illinois and had 21 points and six rebounds against Kansas.

Unsung hero

Senior forward Makhi Mitchell provides several contributions coming off the bench for Arkansas. He played in all 35 games for the Razorbacks and averaged 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 20.4 minutes per game. In the first round, he had nine points and seven rebounds off the bench. He followed that up with points, two rebounds, two steals, and a block in the Kansas upset.