Breaking down Arkansas roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. UConn

The Arkansas Razorbacks are heading to the Sweet 16. They began their 2023 NCAA Tournament run against No. 9 Illinois. It was a tough game, but they emerged with a 73-63 victory. Arkansas was rewarded with a matchup against No. 1 Kansas. The Razorbacks had upset on the mind and escaped with a one-point victory. Here’s a look at Arkansas’ roster ahead of their matchup Thursday against No. 4 UConn.
Arkansas roster breakdown
Best player
Junior guard Ricky Council IV leads Arkansas with 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He has played in all 35 games for the Razorbacks and averaged 34.1 minutes per game. Council picked up a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds against Illinois and had 21 points and six rebounds against Kansas.
Unsung hero
Senior forward Makhi Mitchell provides several contributions coming off the bench for Arkansas. He played in all 35 games for the Razorbacks and averaged 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 20.4 minutes per game. In the first round, he had nine points and seven rebounds off the bench. He followed that up with points, two rebounds, two steals, and a block in the Kansas upset.
Arkansas roster
|Player
|#
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|High School
|RSCI Top 100
|Summary
|Ricky Council
|1
|JR
|G
|6-6
|205
|Durham NC
|Southern Durham HS
|16.1 Pts 3.6 Reb 2.3 Ast
|Anthony Black
|0
|FR
|G
|6-7
|198
|Duncanville TX
|Duncanville (TX)
|14 (2022)
|12.6 Pts 5.1 Reb 4.0 Ast
|Davonte Davis
|4
|JR
|G
|6-3
|180
|Jacksonville AR
|Jacksonville HS
|11.1 Pts 4.4 Reb 2.6 Ast
|Jordan Walsh
|13
|FR
|F
|6-7
|205
|Desoto TX
|Faith Family Academy (TX); Link Academy (MO)
|17 (2022)
|7.2 Pts 4.0 Reb 0.9 Ast
|Makhi Mitchell
|15
|SR
|F
|6-9
|230
|Washington DC
|Woodrow Wilson HS
|68 (2019)
|7.1 Pts 5.5 Reb 1.1 Ast
|Nick Smith
|3
|FR
|G
|6-5
|185
|Jacksonville AR
|North Little Rock (AR)
|3 (2022)
|12.6 Pts 1.6 Reb 1.8 Ast
|Jalen Graham
|11
|SR
|F
|6-9
|220
|Phoenix AZ
|Mountain Pointe (AZ)
|5.2 Pts 2.2 Reb 0.5 Ast
|Makhel Mitchell
|22
|SR
|F
|6-10
|245
|Washington DC
|Woodrow Wilson HS
|3.8 Pts 3.3 Reb 0.3 Ast
|Trevon Brazile
|2
|SO
|F
|6-9
|215
|Springfield MO
|Kickapoo HS
|11.8 Pts 6.0 Reb 1.0 Ast
|Joseph Pinion
|5
|FR
|G
|6-5
|190
|Morrilton AR
|Morrilton (AR)
|2.5 Pts 0.6 Reb 0.1 Ast
|Kamani Johnson
|20
|SR
|F
|6-7
|215
|Brooklyn NY
|Holy Spirit Prep
|2.3 Pts 3.1 Reb 0.2 Ast
|Derrian Ford
|23
|FR
|G
|6-3
|205
|Magnolia AR
|Magnolia (AR)
|78 (2022)
|0.7 Pts 0.5 Reb 0.4 Ast