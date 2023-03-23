 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down Arkansas roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. UConn

We go over the Razorbacks’ roster and break down everything you need to know about the top players.

By Teddy Ricketson
Ricky Council IV #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks dribbles the ball against Jalen Wilson #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 18, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Arkansas Razorbacks are heading to the Sweet 16. They began their 2023 NCAA Tournament run against No. 9 Illinois. It was a tough game, but they emerged with a 73-63 victory. Arkansas was rewarded with a matchup against No. 1 Kansas. The Razorbacks had upset on the mind and escaped with a one-point victory. Here’s a look at Arkansas’ roster ahead of their matchup Thursday against No. 4 UConn.

Arkansas roster breakdown

Best player

Junior guard Ricky Council IV leads Arkansas with 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He has played in all 35 games for the Razorbacks and averaged 34.1 minutes per game. Council picked up a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds against Illinois and had 21 points and six rebounds against Kansas.

Unsung hero

Senior forward Makhi Mitchell provides several contributions coming off the bench for Arkansas. He played in all 35 games for the Razorbacks and averaged 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 20.4 minutes per game. In the first round, he had nine points and seven rebounds off the bench. He followed that up with points, two rebounds, two steals, and a block in the Kansas upset.

Arkansas roster

Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Ricky Council 1 JR G 6-6 205 Durham NC Southern Durham HS 16.1 Pts 3.6 Reb 2.3 Ast
Anthony Black 0 FR G 6-7 198 Duncanville TX Duncanville (TX) 14 (2022) 12.6 Pts 5.1 Reb 4.0 Ast
Davonte Davis 4 JR G 6-3 180 Jacksonville AR Jacksonville HS 11.1 Pts 4.4 Reb 2.6 Ast
Jordan Walsh 13 FR F 6-7 205 Desoto TX Faith Family Academy (TX); Link Academy (MO) 17 (2022) 7.2 Pts 4.0 Reb 0.9 Ast
Makhi Mitchell 15 SR F 6-9 230 Washington DC Woodrow Wilson HS 68 (2019) 7.1 Pts 5.5 Reb 1.1 Ast
Nick Smith 3 FR G 6-5 185 Jacksonville AR North Little Rock (AR) 3 (2022) 12.6 Pts 1.6 Reb 1.8 Ast
Jalen Graham 11 SR F 6-9 220 Phoenix AZ Mountain Pointe (AZ) 5.2 Pts 2.2 Reb 0.5 Ast
Makhel Mitchell 22 SR F 6-10 245 Washington DC Woodrow Wilson HS 3.8 Pts 3.3 Reb 0.3 Ast
Trevon Brazile 2 SO F 6-9 215 Springfield MO Kickapoo HS 11.8 Pts 6.0 Reb 1.0 Ast
Joseph Pinion 5 FR G 6-5 190 Morrilton AR Morrilton (AR) 2.5 Pts 0.6 Reb 0.1 Ast
Kamani Johnson 20 SR F 6-7 215 Brooklyn NY Holy Spirit Prep 2.3 Pts 3.1 Reb 0.2 Ast
Derrian Ford 23 FR G 6-3 205 Magnolia AR Magnolia (AR) 78 (2022) 0.7 Pts 0.5 Reb 0.4 Ast

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 308 stories

More From DraftKings Nation