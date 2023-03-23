 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down UConn roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Arkansas

We go over the Huskies’ roster and break down everything you need to know about the top players.

By Grace McDermott
Saint Mary’s v Connecticut Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The No. 4 UConn Huskies have already dispatched No. 13 Iona and No. 5 Saint Mary’s in the NCAA Tournament. Ranked fourth overall at KenPom, the Huskies bring one of the best offenses in the nation to the court. They will take on No. 8 Arkansas in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 23.

UConn roster breakdown

Best player

Adama Sanogo is, without a doubt, the center and star around which this UConn offense revolves. Adding 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season, Sanogo has already scored 52 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in two games in this tournament. The big man is 6’9 — not abnormally large to the point where he can just reach up and grab the ball. His footwork, placement, and hands all play into his rise to excellency.

Unsung hero

Andre Jackson might not be getting the glory with baskets, but he helps out in a huge way on the court. Jackson averages 4.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game — 6.3 rebounds, the second-highest on the team, as a guard. He’s the glue that holds the team together, the leader that pushes them down the court and has all the intangibles that don’t always show up on a stat line.

UConn roster

Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Adama Sanogo 21 JR F 6-9 240 Bamako, Mali The Patrick School 69 (2020) 17.5 Pts 7.4 Reb 1.2 Ast
Jordan Hawkins 24 SO G 6-5 185 Gaithersburg MD DeMatha Catholic HS 48 (2021) 15.7 Pts 3.8 Reb 1.3 Ast
Tristen Newton 2 SR G 6-5 200 El Paso TX Burges HS 10.1 Pts 4.2 Reb 4.7 Ast
Alex Karaban 11 FR F 6-8 210 Southborough MA Algonquin Regional (MA); New Hampton (NH); IMG Academy (FL) 9.2 Pts 4.3 Reb 1.7 Ast
Donovan Clingan 32 FR C 7-2 265 Bristol CT Bristol Central (CT) 37 (2022) 7.4 Pts 5.9 Reb 0.5 Ast
Andre Jackson 44 JR G 6-6 210 Amsterdam NY Albany Academy 50 (2020) 6.6 Pts 6.3 Reb 4.4 Ast
Joey Calcaterra 3 SR G 6-3 165 Novato CA Marin Catholic HS 5.9 Pts 1.8 Reb 1.3 Ast
Nahiem Alleyne 4 SR G 6-4 195 Buford GA Mountain View HS 4.9 Pts 1.1 Reb 0.8 Ast
Hassan Diarra 5 JR G 6-2 197 Queens NY Putnam Science Academy 64 (2020) 2.4 Pts 1.4 Reb 2.0 Ast
Richie Springs 13 JR F 6-9 225 Brooklyn NY The MacDuffie School 0.9 Pts 0.8 Reb 0.2 Ast
Samson Johnson 35 SO F 6-10 205 Lome, Togo The Patrick School 47 (2021) 1.6 Pts 1.0 Reb 0.1 Ast
Apostolos Roumoglou 33 FR G 6-7 200 Xanthi Greece PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece) 0.3 Pts 0.4 Reb 0.1 Ast
Andrew Hurley 20 JR G 6-1 175 Glastonbury CT St. Anthony HS 0.2 Pts 0.1 Reb 0.0 Ast
Yarin Hasson 30 FR F 6-9 205 Gan Yavne Israel Gimnasia Realit (Israel) 0.0 Pts 0.1 Reb 0.0 Ast
Emmett Hendry 41 FR G 6-3 155 Brooklyn NY Léman Manhattan Prep (NY); Montverde Academy (FL) 0.0 Pts 0.0 Reb 0.0 Ast
Andre Johnson 40 FR G 6-4 160 Bristol CT South Kent School (CT) 0.0 Pts 0.0 Reb 0.0 Ast

