Breaking down UConn roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Arkansas

The No. 4 UConn Huskies have already dispatched No. 13 Iona and No. 5 Saint Mary’s in the NCAA Tournament. Ranked fourth overall at KenPom, the Huskies bring one of the best offenses in the nation to the court. They will take on No. 8 Arkansas in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 23.
UConn roster breakdown
Best player
Adama Sanogo is, without a doubt, the center and star around which this UConn offense revolves. Adding 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season, Sanogo has already scored 52 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in two games in this tournament. The big man is 6’9 — not abnormally large to the point where he can just reach up and grab the ball. His footwork, placement, and hands all play into his rise to excellency.
Unsung hero
Andre Jackson might not be getting the glory with baskets, but he helps out in a huge way on the court. Jackson averages 4.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game — 6.3 rebounds, the second-highest on the team, as a guard. He’s the glue that holds the team together, the leader that pushes them down the court and has all the intangibles that don’t always show up on a stat line.
UConn roster
|Player
|#
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|High School
|RSCI Top 100
|Summary
|Adama Sanogo
|21
|JR
|F
|6-9
|240
|Bamako, Mali
|The Patrick School
|69 (2020)
|17.5 Pts 7.4 Reb 1.2 Ast
|Jordan Hawkins
|24
|SO
|G
|6-5
|185
|Gaithersburg MD
|DeMatha Catholic HS
|48 (2021)
|15.7 Pts 3.8 Reb 1.3 Ast
|Tristen Newton
|2
|SR
|G
|6-5
|200
|El Paso TX
|Burges HS
|10.1 Pts 4.2 Reb 4.7 Ast
|Alex Karaban
|11
|FR
|F
|6-8
|210
|Southborough MA
|Algonquin Regional (MA); New Hampton (NH); IMG Academy (FL)
|9.2 Pts 4.3 Reb 1.7 Ast
|Donovan Clingan
|32
|FR
|C
|7-2
|265
|Bristol CT
|Bristol Central (CT)
|37 (2022)
|7.4 Pts 5.9 Reb 0.5 Ast
|Andre Jackson
|44
|JR
|G
|6-6
|210
|Amsterdam NY
|Albany Academy
|50 (2020)
|6.6 Pts 6.3 Reb 4.4 Ast
|Joey Calcaterra
|3
|SR
|G
|6-3
|165
|Novato CA
|Marin Catholic HS
|5.9 Pts 1.8 Reb 1.3 Ast
|Nahiem Alleyne
|4
|SR
|G
|6-4
|195
|Buford GA
|Mountain View HS
|4.9 Pts 1.1 Reb 0.8 Ast
|Hassan Diarra
|5
|JR
|G
|6-2
|197
|Queens NY
|Putnam Science Academy
|64 (2020)
|2.4 Pts 1.4 Reb 2.0 Ast
|Richie Springs
|13
|JR
|F
|6-9
|225
|Brooklyn NY
|The MacDuffie School
|0.9 Pts 0.8 Reb 0.2 Ast
|Samson Johnson
|35
|SO
|F
|6-10
|205
|Lome, Togo
|The Patrick School
|47 (2021)
|1.6 Pts 1.0 Reb 0.1 Ast
|Apostolos Roumoglou
|33
|FR
|G
|6-7
|200
|Xanthi Greece
|PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece)
|0.3 Pts 0.4 Reb 0.1 Ast
|Andrew Hurley
|20
|JR
|G
|6-1
|175
|Glastonbury CT
|St. Anthony HS
|0.2 Pts 0.1 Reb 0.0 Ast
|Yarin Hasson
|30
|FR
|F
|6-9
|205
|Gan Yavne Israel
|Gimnasia Realit (Israel)
|0.0 Pts 0.1 Reb 0.0 Ast
|Emmett Hendry
|41
|FR
|G
|6-3
|155
|Brooklyn NY
|Léman Manhattan Prep (NY); Montverde Academy (FL)
|0.0 Pts 0.0 Reb 0.0 Ast
|Andre Johnson
|40
|FR
|G
|6-4
|160
|Bristol CT
|South Kent School (CT)
|0.0 Pts 0.0 Reb 0.0 Ast