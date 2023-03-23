Breaking down UConn roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Arkansas

The No. 4 UConn Huskies have already dispatched No. 13 Iona and No. 5 Saint Mary’s in the NCAA Tournament. Ranked fourth overall at KenPom, the Huskies bring one of the best offenses in the nation to the court. They will take on No. 8 Arkansas in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 23.

UConn roster breakdown

Best player

Adama Sanogo is, without a doubt, the center and star around which this UConn offense revolves. Adding 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season, Sanogo has already scored 52 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in two games in this tournament. The big man is 6’9 — not abnormally large to the point where he can just reach up and grab the ball. His footwork, placement, and hands all play into his rise to excellency.

Unsung hero

Andre Jackson might not be getting the glory with baskets, but he helps out in a huge way on the court. Jackson averages 4.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game — 6.3 rebounds, the second-highest on the team, as a guard. He’s the glue that holds the team together, the leader that pushes them down the court and has all the intangibles that don’t always show up on a stat line.