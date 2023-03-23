Breaking down Florida Atlantic roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Tennessee

After two exciting rounds of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, we’ve reached the Sweet 16. For a lot of people, this is when the real tournament starts, and if you’ve reached this point, you likely have a future NBA player on your roster. If you don’t , then you have some really experienced veteran players.

The Florida Atlantic Owls have reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history, and they’ve have a tough task this week against a physical Tennessee Volunteers roster. Let’s take a look at a few of the guys from Florida Atlantic who have helped them get to this point.

Florida Atlantic roster breakdown

Johnell Davis

Davis made headlines after their round of 32 win over No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson. He was being interviewed after the game and dropped a nice pleasantry on the air. That moment couldn’t overshadow his stellar on-court performance, however. He had 29 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and five steals. He struggled a bit against Memphis but was still engaged enough to help his team get the victory. That could be something to look out for as he gets ready to go up against a physical Tennessee squad.

On the season, he’s averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. As a sophomore, all of his numbers have made a significant jump forward. It’s unlikely that Davis will get drafted, but it wouldn’t hurt him to go through the process to receive feedback on what he needs to improve on if he wants to play at the next level. The more likely scenario is that he transfers to a Power 5 school to prove he can play at the highest level of college basketball. I know Florida Atlantic fans won’t want to hear it, but that’s the day and age were in now.

Alijah Martin

Martin has been their second-best player this season, averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Similar to Davis he is a sophomore as well and could look to make another change after the season. He’s been a steady hand during the tournament so far. Martin scored 10 and 14 points in the team’s two games thus far. Look for him to keep a similar stat line this week against Tennessee.