Breaking down Gonzaga roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. UCLA

We go over the Bulldogs’ roster and break down everything you need to know about the top players.

By Derek Hryn
Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts after a basket during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Gonzaga continues its quest for an NCAA Tournament championship and has a potential shootout with UCLA up next. As two of the West Coast’s best teams get set to face off, we take a look at the roster for Gonzaga ahead of Thursday’s Sweet 16.

Gonzaga roster breakdown

Best player: F Drew Timme

A Naismith Player of the Year finalist, Timme is making history as the leader of the Bulldogs. He recorded his ninth career 20-plus point outing in the NCAA Tournament, becoming the seventh player to do so. The forward has a chance to stand alone on the mountaintop if he can get one more 20-point game.

Timme has the perfect blend of scoring and rebounding to lead this Gonzaga roster. Given that this is the 6-foot-10 senior’s farewell tour in college basketball, UCLA is going to need an effective game plan that can slow the big man down.

Unsung hero: G Julian Strawther

Gonzaga has to improve their three-point shooting if they’re going to send home the Bruins. Strawther is the Bulldogs’ most consistent sharpshooter, but he went 2-of-7 from behind the arc in the team’s escape from TCU in Round 2. The junior will need to put together a better performance against the offensive juggernaut that is UCLA.

Gonzaga roster

Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Drew Timme 2 SR F 6-10 235 Richardson TX Pearce (TX) 42 (2019) 21.1 Pts 7.3 Reb 3.2 Ast
Julian Strawther 0 JR G 6-7 205 Las Vegas NV Liberty HS 58 (2020) 15.3 Pts 6.1 Reb 1.3 Ast
Anton Watson 22 SR F 6-8 225 Spokane WA Gonzaga Prep 48 (2019) 11.3 Pts 6.1 Reb 2.4 Ast
Rasir Bolton 45 SR G 6-3 185 Petersburg VA Massanutten Academy 10.5 Pts 1.9 Reb 2.6 Ast
Malachi Smith 13 JR G 6-4 205 Belleville IL West HS 8.5 Pts 3.6 Reb 1.4 Ast
Nolan Hickman 11 SO G 6-2 185 Seattle WA Wasatch Academy 26 (2021) 8.2 Pts 2.5 Reb 3.1 Ast
Ben Gregg 33 SO F 6-10 225 Clackamas OR Clackamas HS 5.3 Pts 3.0 Reb 0.7 Ast
Hunter Sallis 5 SO G 6-5 175 Omaha NE Millard North HS 15 (2021) 4.4 Pts 2.1 Reb 1.4 Ast
Efton Reid 15 SO C 6-11 238 Richmond VA IMG Academy 24 (2021) 2.2 Pts 1.1 Reb 0.1 Ast
Colby Brooks 25 JR F 6-7 210 Los Angeles CA Loyola HS 2.6 Pts 1.0 Reb 0.0 Ast
Dominick Harris 55 SO G 6-3 190 Murrieta CA Rancho Christian School 64 (2020) 1.6 Pts 0.6 Reb 0.6 Ast
Abe Eagle 30 JR F 6-9 225 Los Angeles CA Chaminade Prep HS 0.8 Pts 0.2 Reb 0.2 Ast

