Breaking down Gonzaga roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. UCLA

Gonzaga continues its quest for an NCAA Tournament championship and has a potential shootout with UCLA up next. As two of the West Coast’s best teams get set to face off, we take a look at the roster for Gonzaga ahead of Thursday’s Sweet 16.

Gonzaga roster breakdown

Best player: F Drew Timme

A Naismith Player of the Year finalist, Timme is making history as the leader of the Bulldogs. He recorded his ninth career 20-plus point outing in the NCAA Tournament, becoming the seventh player to do so. The forward has a chance to stand alone on the mountaintop if he can get one more 20-point game.

Timme has the perfect blend of scoring and rebounding to lead this Gonzaga roster. Given that this is the 6-foot-10 senior’s farewell tour in college basketball, UCLA is going to need an effective game plan that can slow the big man down.

Unsung hero: G Julian Strawther

Gonzaga has to improve their three-point shooting if they’re going to send home the Bruins. Strawther is the Bulldogs’ most consistent sharpshooter, but he went 2-of-7 from behind the arc in the team’s escape from TCU in Round 2. The junior will need to put together a better performance against the offensive juggernaut that is UCLA.