Breaking down Gonzaga roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. UCLA

Gonzaga continues its quest for an NCAA Tournament championship and has a potential shootout with UCLA up next. As two of the West Coast’s best teams get set to face off, we take a look at the roster for Gonzaga ahead of Thursday’s Sweet 16.
Gonzaga roster breakdown
Best player: F Drew Timme
A Naismith Player of the Year finalist, Timme is making history as the leader of the Bulldogs. He recorded his ninth career 20-plus point outing in the NCAA Tournament, becoming the seventh player to do so. The forward has a chance to stand alone on the mountaintop if he can get one more 20-point game.
Timme has the perfect blend of scoring and rebounding to lead this Gonzaga roster. Given that this is the 6-foot-10 senior’s farewell tour in college basketball, UCLA is going to need an effective game plan that can slow the big man down.
Unsung hero: G Julian Strawther
Gonzaga has to improve their three-point shooting if they’re going to send home the Bruins. Strawther is the Bulldogs’ most consistent sharpshooter, but he went 2-of-7 from behind the arc in the team’s escape from TCU in Round 2. The junior will need to put together a better performance against the offensive juggernaut that is UCLA.
Gonzaga roster
|Player
|#
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|High School
|RSCI Top 100
|Summary
|Player
|#
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|High School
|RSCI Top 100
|Summary
|Drew Timme
|2
|SR
|F
|6-10
|235
|Richardson TX
|Pearce (TX)
|42 (2019)
|21.1 Pts 7.3 Reb 3.2 Ast
|Julian Strawther
|0
|JR
|G
|6-7
|205
|Las Vegas NV
|Liberty HS
|58 (2020)
|15.3 Pts 6.1 Reb 1.3 Ast
|Anton Watson
|22
|SR
|F
|6-8
|225
|Spokane WA
|Gonzaga Prep
|48 (2019)
|11.3 Pts 6.1 Reb 2.4 Ast
|Rasir Bolton
|45
|SR
|G
|6-3
|185
|Petersburg VA
|Massanutten Academy
|10.5 Pts 1.9 Reb 2.6 Ast
|Malachi Smith
|13
|JR
|G
|6-4
|205
|Belleville IL
|West HS
|8.5 Pts 3.6 Reb 1.4 Ast
|Nolan Hickman
|11
|SO
|G
|6-2
|185
|Seattle WA
|Wasatch Academy
|26 (2021)
|8.2 Pts 2.5 Reb 3.1 Ast
|Ben Gregg
|33
|SO
|F
|6-10
|225
|Clackamas OR
|Clackamas HS
|5.3 Pts 3.0 Reb 0.7 Ast
|Hunter Sallis
|5
|SO
|G
|6-5
|175
|Omaha NE
|Millard North HS
|15 (2021)
|4.4 Pts 2.1 Reb 1.4 Ast
|Efton Reid
|15
|SO
|C
|6-11
|238
|Richmond VA
|IMG Academy
|24 (2021)
|2.2 Pts 1.1 Reb 0.1 Ast
|Colby Brooks
|25
|JR
|F
|6-7
|210
|Los Angeles CA
|Loyola HS
|2.6 Pts 1.0 Reb 0.0 Ast
|Dominick Harris
|55
|SO
|G
|6-3
|190
|Murrieta CA
|Rancho Christian School
|64 (2020)
|1.6 Pts 0.6 Reb 0.6 Ast
|Abe Eagle
|30
|JR
|F
|6-9
|225
|Los Angeles CA
|Chaminade Prep HS
|0.8 Pts 0.2 Reb 0.2 Ast