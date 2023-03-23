Breaking down UCLA roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Gonzaga

The UCLA Bruins are playing some of the best basketball of their 2022-23 campaign, with commanding victories over UNC Asheville and Northwestern. Next on the docket is a matchup with the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the West Region’s Sweet Sixteen on Thursday. Here are the players to watch for the Bruins.

UCLA roster breakdown

Best player: G Jaime Jaquez Jr.

After passing Bill Walton on UCLA’s all-time scoring list over the weekend, Jaquez is ready to continue his streak of big performances to keep the Bruins’ championship hopes alive. The junior guard is likely to continue moving up the board, as he’s just 11 points behind the No. 11 spot.

Unsung hero: G Tyger Campbell

The Bruins have fallen in their last two meetings against Gonzaga, and that should just add some fuel to the fire in a win-or-go-home matchup. Campbell has been the floor general of this Bruins team. He has 17 assists and has chipped in as a reliable scorer when needed. Campbell is a proven playmaker in high-stakes games and is more than capable of a memorable showing to keep his senior season going.