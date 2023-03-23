Breaking down UCLA roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Gonzaga

The UCLA Bruins are playing some of the best basketball of their 2022-23 campaign, with commanding victories over UNC Asheville and Northwestern. Next on the docket is a matchup with the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the West Region’s Sweet Sixteen on Thursday. Here are the players to watch for the Bruins.
UCLA roster breakdown
Best player: G Jaime Jaquez Jr.
After passing Bill Walton on UCLA’s all-time scoring list over the weekend, Jaquez is ready to continue his streak of big performances to keep the Bruins’ championship hopes alive. The junior guard is likely to continue moving up the board, as he’s just 11 points behind the No. 11 spot.
Unsung hero: G Tyger Campbell
The Bruins have fallen in their last two meetings against Gonzaga, and that should just add some fuel to the fire in a win-or-go-home matchup. Campbell has been the floor general of this Bruins team. He has 17 assists and has chipped in as a reliable scorer when needed. Campbell is a proven playmaker in high-stakes games and is more than capable of a memorable showing to keep his senior season going.
UCLA roster
|Player
|#
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|High School
|RSCI Top 100
|Summary
|Player
|#
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|High School
|RSCI Top 100
|Summary
|Jaime Jaquez
|24
|SR
|G
|6-6
|220
|Camarillo CA
|Camarillo HS
|96 (2019)
|17.5 Pts 8.1 Reb 2.3 Ast
|Tyger Campbell
|10
|SR
|G
|5-11
|180
|Cedar Rapids IA
|La Lumiere School
|13.4 Pts 2.6 Reb 4.9 Ast
|Jaylen Clark
|0
|JR
|G
|6-5
|195
|Riverside CA
|Etiwanda HS
|84 (2020)
|13.0 Pts 6.0 Reb 1.9 Ast
|David Singleton
|34
|SR
|G
|6-4
|210
|Los Angeles CA
|Bishop Montgomery HS
|83 (2018)
|9.1 Pts 2.8 Reb 1.1 Ast
|Amari Bailey
|5
|FR
|G
|6-5
|185
|Chicago IL
|Sierra Canyon School (CA)
|10 (2022)
|10.9 Pts 3.8 Reb 2.2 Ast
|Adem Bona
|3
|FR
|F
|6-10
|235
|Ebonyi Nigeria
|Prolific Prep (CA)
|18 (2022)
|7.7 Pts 5.3 Reb 0.7 Ast
|Dylan Andrews
|2
|FR
|G
|6-2
|170
|Gardena CA
|Windward School (CA); Compass Prep (AZ)
|41 (2022)
|3.3 Pts 1.1 Reb 0.9 Ast
|Kenneth Nwuba
|14
|SR
|F
|6-9
|255
|Lagos Nigeria
|Huntington Prep
|1.3 Pts 1.7 Reb 0.4 Ast
|Mac Etienne
|12
|FR
|F
|6-9
|235
|New York NY
|Suffield Academy HS
|1.3 Pts 2.0 Reb 0.2 Ast
|Abramo Canka
|1
|FR
|G
|6-6
|200
|Genoa Italy
|Istituto Biagio Pascal (Italy); Istituto G. Papi (Italy)
|1.5 Pts 0.7 Reb 0.2 Ast
|Will McClendon
|4
|FR
|G
|6-2
|210
|Las Vegas NV
|Bishop Gorman HS
|51 (2021)
|1.1 Pts 1.2 Reb 0.8 Ast
|Russell Stong
|43
|SR
|G
|6-3
|190
|Northridge CA
|Crespi HS
|0.4 Pts 0.7 Reb 0.0 Ast
|Evan Manjikian
|21
|FR
|F
|6-8
|230
|Crescenta Valley (CA); Sierra Canyon School (CA)
|1.5 Pts 0.5 Reb 0.0 Ast
|Logan Cremonesi
|20
|SO
|F
|6-7
|210
|Oceanside CA
|Mater Dei HS
|0.1 Pts 0.2 Reb 0.2 Ast