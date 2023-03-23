 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down UCLA roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Gonzaga

We go over the Bruins’ roster and break down everything you need to know about the top players.

By Derek Hryn
&nbsp;Jaime Jaquez Jr. #24 of the UCLA Bruins drives during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 18, 2023 in Sacramento, California. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The UCLA Bruins are playing some of the best basketball of their 2022-23 campaign, with commanding victories over UNC Asheville and Northwestern. Next on the docket is a matchup with the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the West Region’s Sweet Sixteen on Thursday. Here are the players to watch for the Bruins.

UCLA roster breakdown

Best player: G Jaime Jaquez Jr.

After passing Bill Walton on UCLA’s all-time scoring list over the weekend, Jaquez is ready to continue his streak of big performances to keep the Bruins’ championship hopes alive. The junior guard is likely to continue moving up the board, as he’s just 11 points behind the No. 11 spot.

Unsung hero: G Tyger Campbell

The Bruins have fallen in their last two meetings against Gonzaga, and that should just add some fuel to the fire in a win-or-go-home matchup. Campbell has been the floor general of this Bruins team. He has 17 assists and has chipped in as a reliable scorer when needed. Campbell is a proven playmaker in high-stakes games and is more than capable of a memorable showing to keep his senior season going.

UCLA roster

Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Jaime Jaquez 24 SR G 6-6 220 Camarillo CA Camarillo HS 96 (2019) 17.5 Pts 8.1 Reb 2.3 Ast
Tyger Campbell 10 SR G 5-11 180 Cedar Rapids IA La Lumiere School 13.4 Pts 2.6 Reb 4.9 Ast
Jaylen Clark 0 JR G 6-5 195 Riverside CA Etiwanda HS 84 (2020) 13.0 Pts 6.0 Reb 1.9 Ast
David Singleton 34 SR G 6-4 210 Los Angeles CA Bishop Montgomery HS 83 (2018) 9.1 Pts 2.8 Reb 1.1 Ast
Amari Bailey 5 FR G 6-5 185 Chicago IL Sierra Canyon School (CA) 10 (2022) 10.9 Pts 3.8 Reb 2.2 Ast
Adem Bona 3 FR F 6-10 235 Ebonyi Nigeria Prolific Prep (CA) 18 (2022) 7.7 Pts 5.3 Reb 0.7 Ast
Dylan Andrews 2 FR G 6-2 170 Gardena CA Windward School (CA); Compass Prep (AZ) 41 (2022) 3.3 Pts 1.1 Reb 0.9 Ast
Kenneth Nwuba 14 SR F 6-9 255 Lagos Nigeria Huntington Prep 1.3 Pts 1.7 Reb 0.4 Ast
Mac Etienne 12 FR F 6-9 235 New York NY Suffield Academy HS 1.3 Pts 2.0 Reb 0.2 Ast
Abramo Canka 1 FR G 6-6 200 Genoa Italy Istituto Biagio Pascal (Italy); Istituto G. Papi (Italy) 1.5 Pts 0.7 Reb 0.2 Ast
Will McClendon 4 FR G 6-2 210 Las Vegas NV Bishop Gorman HS 51 (2021) 1.1 Pts 1.2 Reb 0.8 Ast
Russell Stong 43 SR G 6-3 190 Northridge CA Crespi HS 0.4 Pts 0.7 Reb 0.0 Ast
Evan Manjikian 21 FR F 6-8 230 Crescenta Valley (CA); Sierra Canyon School (CA) 1.5 Pts 0.5 Reb 0.0 Ast
Logan Cremonesi 20 SO F 6-7 210 Oceanside CA Mater Dei HS 0.1 Pts 0.2 Reb 0.2 Ast

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 309 stories

More From DraftKings Nation