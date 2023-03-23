 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down Alabama roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. San Diego State

We go over the Crimson Tide’s roster and break down everything you need to know about the top players.

By Derek Hryn
Nimari Burnett #25 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 18, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide are pushing for a national championship. As the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022-23 NCAA Tournament, teams in the South Region have tested their might and failed against the Tide. San Diego State is next up, and they are looking to prove the doubters wrong once again. Here’s Alabama’s roster ahead of the Sweet Sixteen matchup on Friday.

Alabama roster breakdown

Best player: F Brandon Miller

The National Freshman Player of the Year has been quite the asset for the Crimson Tide all season. Averaging 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and two assists, Miller has certainly separated himself from all of the nation’s freshmen and has been one of the best overall players in college basketball. He is likely to be a first-round NBA draft pick this summer, but first, his sights remain on cutting down the nets for the Crimson Tide.

Unsung hero: G Jahvon Quinerly

Quinerly led Alabama in scoring last weekend, as the team waltzed through Texas A&M-CC and Maryland. The senior guard is averaging 17.5 points in the NCAA Tournament, and he assuredly will play a huge factor against the Aztecs on Friday. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain his 66.7 percentage from behind the arc that he posted in Round 2.

Alabama roster

Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Brandon Miller 24 FR F 6-9 200 Antioch, TN Cane Ridge (TN) 11 (2022) 19.1 Pts, 8.2 Reb, 2.1 Ast
Mark Sears 1 JR G 6-1 185 Muscle Shoals, AL Hargrave Military Academy 12.4 Pts, 3.4 Reb, 2.6 Ast
Noah Clowney 15 FR F 6-10 210 Roebuck, SC Dorman (SC) 74 (2022) 10.0 Pts, 7.9 Reb, 0.8 Ast
Jahvon Quinerly 5 SR G 6-1 175 Hackensack, NJ Hudson Catholic HS 29 (2018) 8.7 Pts, 1.9 Reb, 3.6 Ast
Jaden Bradley 0 FR G 6-3 185 Rochester, NY Cannon School (NC); IMG Academy (FL) 24 (2022) 6.5 Pts, 2.6 Reb, 3.1 Ast
Charles Bediako 14 SO C 7-0 225 Brampton, Canada IMG Academy 30 (2021) 6.3 Pts, 6.0 Reb, 0.7 Ast
Rylan Griffen 3 FR G 6-5 180 Dallas, TX Richardson (TX) 38 (2022) 6.0 Pts, 2.6 Reb, 0.8 Ast
Noah Gurley 4 SR F 6-8 210 Fayetteville, GA Fayette County HS 4.9 Pts, 3.1 Reb, 0.6 Ast
Nimari Burnett 25 SO G 6-4 195 Chicago, IL Prolific Prep 27 (2020) 5.8 Pts, 2.0 Reb, 0.8 Ast
Nick Pringle 23 JR F 6-9 3.5 Pts, 3.1 Reb, 0.2 Ast
Dominick Welch 10 SR G 6-5 200 Buffalo, NY Spire Academy 2.0 Pts, 1.7 Reb, 0.3 Ast
Delaney Heard 12 JR G 6-3 198 Atlanta, GA Oak Hill Academy 1.2 Pts, 0.3 Reb, 0.0 Ast
Darius Miles 2 JR F 6-6 185 Washington, DC Theodore Roosevelt HS 1.5 Pts, 1.5 Reb, 0.5 Ast
Adam Cottrell 30 SR G 6-3 200 Flowery Branch, GA Lakeview Academy 0.6 Pts, 0.1 Reb, 0.0 Ast
Jaden Quinerly 34 JR G 6-0 155 Hackensack, NJ Ramsey HS 0.3 Pts, 0.3 Reb, 0.3 Ast
Max Scharnowski 31 JR F 6-6 205 Elgin, IL Wheaton Academy (IL) 0.0 Pts, 0.7 Reb, 0.0 Ast
