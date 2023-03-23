Breaking down Alabama roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. San Diego State

The Alabama Crimson Tide are pushing for a national championship. As the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022-23 NCAA Tournament, teams in the South Region have tested their might and failed against the Tide. San Diego State is next up, and they are looking to prove the doubters wrong once again. Here’s Alabama’s roster ahead of the Sweet Sixteen matchup on Friday.

Alabama roster breakdown

Best player: F Brandon Miller

The National Freshman Player of the Year has been quite the asset for the Crimson Tide all season. Averaging 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and two assists, Miller has certainly separated himself from all of the nation’s freshmen and has been one of the best overall players in college basketball. He is likely to be a first-round NBA draft pick this summer, but first, his sights remain on cutting down the nets for the Crimson Tide.

Unsung hero: G Jahvon Quinerly

Quinerly led Alabama in scoring last weekend, as the team waltzed through Texas A&M-CC and Maryland. The senior guard is averaging 17.5 points in the NCAA Tournament, and he assuredly will play a huge factor against the Aztecs on Friday. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain his 66.7 percentage from behind the arc that he posted in Round 2.